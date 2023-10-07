Fairfield candidate says she would serve only one term ‘to make sure the council is headed in the right direction’

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

Kooyman did not respond to numerous interview requests and only submitted limited information for the state secretary of state’s voters’ guide.

Family: Married to husband George Davidson with two children and four grandchildren, two of whom she raised.

Education: Graduated from Aztec High School in Aztec, New Mexico, in 1966. She trained as a nurse and worked at San Juan Hospital in Farmington, New Mexico, for many years. After leaving nursing, she worked jobs as a receptionist, phone system operator and dispatcher before becoming a stay-at-home mom.

Longtime Fairfield resident Cynthia Davidson says her experience in town will help her do what’s best for the community.

She is challenging appointed incumbent Diane Kooyman for town council Position 3 on the November ballot.

Davidson, a former labor and delivery nurse who grew up in New Mexico, moved to Fairfield 13 years ago with her husband, George Davidson. He served on the town council for eight years previously. Kooyman, who did not respond to multiple interview requests, was appointed to the council to fill a vacant position earlier this year.

“I love this little town,” she said. “They really look out for their citizens.”

She said she’s interested in serving on the council because she wants to make sure everyone is heard, including older residents.

“That’s what a council member does,” she said. “They work for the citizens, not the town.”

Several longtime council members have left the council recently, and Davidson said she believes she can help the council navigate the changes.

“They need someone who is familiar with procedure,” she said. “I have a good idea because of George. I paid attention.”

She said she believes one of the larger issues the town needs to deal with is aging sewer and water pipes. The town has recently gotten some grants to work on the issue, and pipes have been replaced in some areas, but there’s more work to be done, she said.

“They’re old and they’re crumbling,” she said. “They’re clay and they break easily.”

Davidson said that if she wins, she’s likely only going to serve one term and just wants to make sure the council is headed in the right direction.

“I’ve got some experience and I’m willing to work with the town and the employees,” she said. “I think I have some common sense. I don’t want to fight with people. I just want to do what’s best for the community.”

Although Kooyman did not respond to several requests, she did submit a statement to the online statewide voters’ guide . Her statement reads “I am a committed advocate for liberty, small government, and family values. In today’s world, remembering the roots of our community is essential. I will prioritize fostering strong neighborly relationships, promoting local businesses, and celebrate our unique small town. I will work to minimize the role of government and prioritize the freedom of our citizens to pursue their dreams and live in peace. I will advocate for responsible spending, streamlined rules, and sensible policies empowering all to thrive.

“Together we will build a future of personal autonomy, limited government, and a safe cohesive community guided by small-town values.”