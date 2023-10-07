Subscribe now

Tij Iginla registers hat trick, Spokane Chiefs fall at Kelowna 6-3

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Tij Iginla and Michael Cicek scored power play goals within 35 seconds of each other at the start of the third period and the Kelowna Rockets beat the Spokane Chiefs 6-3 in a Western Hockey League game at Prospera Place in Kelowna, B.C. on Saturday. 

Iginla, the 17-year-old son of NHL Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla, added a breakaway goal with 4 minutes remaining and an empty netter with 18 seconds left for a hat trick. 

The Rockets (2-2-1-0) started the final frame on a power play as a result of a check to the head major by Chiefs defenseman Owen Schoettler at the end of the second period. 

Just 20 seconds into the third, Chiefs defenseman Saige Weinstein was boxed for a kneeing penalty to give Kelowna a five-on-three. The Rockets won an offensive zone draw and Iginla walked in from the point and fired past Chiefs goalie Dawson Cowan to put Kelowna up 3-2.

Not 20 seconds later, Iginla brought the puck into the zone on the rush. His shot was knocked down, but Cicek banged the loose puck under Cowan to make it 4-2 1:18 into the third.

Spokane center Berkly Catton made it a one-goal game with 9:01 to go. He collected the puck at the blue line, carried down the left wing and whipped a wrist shot past Jake Pilon’s glove hand for his third goal of the season. 

But Cicek sprung Iginla on a breakaway and the 17-year-old faked left and put a backhander behind Cowan to restore a two-goal lead with 4:09 left. 

The Chiefs (2-3-0-0) produced good early pressure and picked up the first power play of the game 6 minutes in. They quickly cashed in as Owen Martin streaked down the right wing and fed Carter Streek, who tapped in a cross-crease pass for a 1-0 lead at 7:06 of the first.  

The Chiefs have scored first in all five games they’ve played. 

The lead lasted exactly 90 seconds long. A neutral zone turnover led to a Kelowna two-on-one the other way and Michael Cicek beat Dawson Cowan through the five-hole to tie it.

Kelowna took the lead a few moments later as a long rebound from a short-angle shot went right to defenseman John Babcock at the top of the left circle, who buried it behind Cowan to make it 2-1.

It could have been worse, but Cowan made a blocker save on a Turner McMillan breakaway with a minute left in the period. 

Kelowna outshot its visitors 18-6 in the first. 

Spokane tied it at 8:14 of the second. At the end of a power play Streek hit the crossbar on a rush and Lukáš Král batted the rebound out of the air and past Pilon for his first WHL goal. 

Midway through the second Kelowna got loose on a two-on-none. The shot went wide, and Chiefs defenseman Owen Schoettler drilled Kelowna winger Andrew Cristall hard behind the net, triggering a brawl.

Schoettler was assessed a check to the head major and the resulting penalties prompted 2 minutes of four-on-four and 3 minutes of power play for Kelowna. 

The Rockets didn’t convert in the second but made good in the third and the Chiefs couldn’t recover.