Whitworth shines on offense, defense and special teams in 59-7 rout of Willamette

From staff reports

SALEM – Whitworth quarterback Austin Ewing completed 15 of 19 passes for 298 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Pirates’ 59-7 Northwest Conference win over Willamette on Saturday.

Even with those gaudy numbers, Ewing was overshadowed by Pirates defensive and special-teams units that came up with four touchdowns .

With 5 minutes, 41 seconds left in the second quarter, Dylan Ventress returned a fumble 14 yards to give Whitworth (4-0, 2-0 NWC) a 24-7 lead. Late in the third quarter, Dylan Ventress returned a fumble 42 yards to put the Pirates up 31-7.

In the fourth quarter, Nathan Owens’ blocked punt and 30-yard scoring return pushed the lead to 38-7 with 2:39 left. Whitworth closed it out in the final seconds with Omari Williams’ 25-yard interception return for a score.

Ewing threw scoring passes of 34, 22 and 68 yards, including two to Dillon Kuk, who finished with four catches for 190 yards.

The Bearcats fell to 1-4, 0-2 .

Whitworth faces Puget Sound on Saturday for homecoming.