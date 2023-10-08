After loss to UCLA, Washington State slides to No. 19 in new AP poll

PULLMAN – Washington State slipped in the rankings following its first loss of the season.

The Cougars slid six spots to No. 19 in the new AP poll, which released Sunday morning, one day after their offense sputtered in a 25-17 loss to UCLA. WSU is tied with Tennessee for the No. 19 spot.

In the new poll, Washington State received three votes as high as No. 14. Only one voter left the Cougars off their ballot. WSU garnered the most votes at No. 21.

Either way, Washington State has now been ranked in five straight weeks, the team’s longest streak since 2018, when WSU earned a ranking in nine straight weeks.

WSU turns its attention to a homecoming matchup with Arizona, set for 4 p.m. Saturday on Pac-12 Network.