NFL Locals: Cooper Kupp, Gardner Minshew get back into action in Week 5

By Taylor Newquist The Spokesman-Review

Cooper Kupp (Eastern Washington) didn’t miss a beat in his return from a hamstring injury.

Kupp, who was placed on the injured reserve at the start of the season and missed four weeks, led the Los Angeles Rams with eight receptions for 118 yards during a 23-14 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The Rams (2-3) got Kupp involved early with six targets on their first drive. Kupp caught five passes and accounted for 56 yards on the 75-yard drive.

Los Angeles kept pace with the reigning NFC champion Eagles (5-0), taking a 14-10 lead late in the second quarter. Philadelphia answered with a four-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to take a 17-14 lead at halftime.

Kupp beat his defender on a third-and-5 attempt early in the fourth quarter, trailing 20-14, but Matthew Stafford overthrew him and the Eagles took control with a long field -goal drive.

“I thought he played great,” Stafford said. “I’m proud, happy for him because I know it’s what he loves to do, be out there playing.”

• The Indianapolis Colts are getting their money’s worth for backup quarterback Gardner Minshew (Washington State).

Called on to replace Anthony Richardson after the rookie exited with an injury for the second time this season, Minshew led the Colts to a 23-16 win over the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Minshew entered in the second quarter with a 10-6 lead. He completed 11 of 14 attempts for 155 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Minshew’s job was made easy by running back Zack Moss.

Moss took 23 carries for 165 yards and two touchdowns, outworking Jonathan Taylor (six carries, 18 yards), who returned to the team this week after a contract dispute.

Handing the ball to Moss helped Minshew off the field, too.

“Zack has been toting the mail for us,” Minshew said. “I’m really proud of him, happy for him.

“Happy for myself as a fantasy owner with Zack Moss, it’s been a good stretch. I picked him up in camp, had a good feeling.”

On the field, the Colts (3-2) went on a 14-play, 84-yard field-goal drive in the fourth quarter and forced Titans (3-2) QB Ryan Tannehill into an interception on the following possession.

Samson Ebukam (EWU) sacked Tannehill on the play before the interception. Ebukam finished with three tackles and now has three sacks this season.

Indianapolis has won all three games Minshew has played.

• New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (EWU) had two catches for 43 yards in a 34-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Mac Jones threw for 110 yards and two interceptions for the Patriots (1-4), who lost by the second-largest margin under head coach Bill Belichick.

Their largest margin of defeat was last week during a 38-3 romp by the Dallas Cowboys.

• Taylor Swift wasn’t in attendance this week, but the Kansas City Chiefs and cornerback Jaylen Watson (WSU) kept on winning.

Watson had four tackles and the Chiefs beat the Minnesota Vikings 27-20 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

• Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss (Idaho) had six tackles in a come-from-behind 21-19 win over the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Elliss is second on the Falcons (3-2) with 29 tackles.

• Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (WSU) had three tackles (one for loss) during a 34-20 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The Cardinals (1-4) were torched by wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who had 15 receptions for 192 yards and three touchdowns.

• Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu (WSU) had seven tackles in a 42-24 loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit.

The Panthers remained winless at 0-5.