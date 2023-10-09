Airlines cut flights in Israel during war with Hamas

By Sofia Andrade, Jennifer Hassan, Daniel Wu and Paulina Villegas Washington Post

Airlines around the world are halting flights to and from Israel following attacks by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, leading Israel to declare war and order a siege on Gaza.

As of 2 p.m. Eastern on Monday, 119 flights scheduled to arrive in or leave from Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International Airport had been canceled, according to tracking site FlightAware. At least 139 were canceled Sunday, a day after Hamas began infiltrating Israel from the Gaza Strip. Some countries have announced evacuation plans for citizens in Israel using government or military airplanes. Some Israeli citizens abroad are also trying to get home in light of the growing conflict but are unable to find flights into Tel Aviv due to the widespread cancellations.

Late on Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration urged U.S. pilots flying over Israeli airspace to use caution, mirroring an alert by the Israeli government. A statement posted to Ben Gurion Airport’s website Monday said the facility “is working as planned included departures and landings.”

The State Department is urging U.S. travelers to exercise increased caution when traveling to Israel and the West Bank and putting a “do not travel” advisory on the Gaza Strip due to “terrorism, civil unrest, and armed conflict.”

In a security alert Monday, the U.S. Embassy in Israel advised Americans in Gaza “who wish to leave and can do so safely” to check the status of Rafah Crossing,” which is the sole border crossing point between Egypt and the Gaza Strip. U.S. citizens and eligible family members in Israel, a Sunday alert said, should contact the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem or consulate in Tel Aviv for assistance using their crisis intake form.

El Al

Israel’s national airline, El Al, released an update on Monday afternoon local time saying flights were still operating as scheduled, but all flights out of Tel Aviv were leaving from a single terminal. Travelers who would not be taking scheduled flights have the option to request travel vouchers online. The airline is also waiving change fees for certain flights before Oct. 21.

United Airlines

United Airlines operated two scheduled flights out of Tel Aviv over the weekend, accommodating “customers, crews and employee travelers” at Ben Gurion International Airport. “Our Tel Aviv flights will remain suspended until conditions allow them to resume,” the airline said.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines has suspended its Tel Aviv flights this week, the Associated Press reported. A Delta advisory says flights through Ben Gurion may be affected through Oct. 14, and change fees will be waived for travel on or before Oct. 21. The airline told The Washington Post it will work with the U.S. government as needed to help American citizens in Israel return to the United States.

American Airlines

American Airlines has canceled all flights through Tel Aviv through Friday. The company issued a travel alert with additional information on customer flexibility, including change fee waivers for flights through Oct. 21. “We continue to monitor the situation with safety and security top of mind and will adjust our operation as needed,” the airline said. Customers, it added, should visit aa.com or the airline’s mobile app for additional information on specific flights.

Air Canada

As of Sunday, Air Canada has also canceled flights to Tel Aviv through Oct. 12. Those with scheduled travel can either change their flight free of charge to another date through Oct. 30, or cancel and receive a full refund, according to an airline update.

British Airways

Despite the string of cancellations, British Airways told The Post on Monday that it was still operating flights to and from Tel Aviv.

“Flights are currently planned to operate over the coming days with adjusted departure times,” the airline said in a statement. Airline officials said they were “continuing to monitor the situation in Israel very closely and have introduced a flexible booking policy, enabling customers to change their travel dates free of charge.”

EasyJet

EasyJet said any customers who were affected by cancellations would be eligible for a voucher, refund, or free change to a different flight. Customers with upcoming travel plans are being encouraged to reach out to the airline directly. “Due to the situation we understand that some customers traveling in the coming days may no longer wish to travel,” the airline said.

Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic has canceled certain flights for Tel Aviv through Oct. 11 but maintains a daily flight to and from London Heathrow. “Due to the evolving situation in Israel, some of our flights to and from Tel Aviv may face delays or cancellations,” a spokesperson said. Travelers who wish to change plans can also change their flights without a fee through at least Oct. 21, or ask for a full refund.”The safety and security of our customers and our people always comes first and our flying programme to Israel remains under constant review,” the airline said.

Lufthansa

German airline Lufthansa, part of the broader Lufthansa group, has suspended all regular flights to and from Tel Aviv through Oct. 14.

Air France

Air France, in accordance with French and Israeli authorities, is suspending all services in Tel Aviv until further notice, per an update on the airline’s website. Flights to and from Tel Aviv have been canceled through at least Tuesday.