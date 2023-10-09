Curried Coconut Beef is delicious and comforting meal

By Linda Gassenheimer Tribune News Service

Fragrant spices add great flavor to this easy beef curry dinner. The combination of tender beef, diced tomatoes and coconut milk creates a delicious and comforting meal. It’s served over basmati rice. This is a type of long-grain aromatic white rice. Happily, it’s available in a microwave version, which means you can make the side dish in minutes and there’s no pot to wash.

A hint about the curry powder for this dish. The curry powder sold in supermarkets is a blend of about 15 herbs, spices and seeds. This type of powder loses its flavor quickly. If you have curry powder that is more than 6 months old, buy a new one. It will add more flavor to the dish.

Curried Coconut Beef

¾ pound grass-fed tenderloin

2 teaspoons canola oil

1 cup frozen diced onion

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 tablespoon mild curry powder

½ teaspoon ground turmeric

1 cup reduced sodium canned diced tomatoes

1 cup light coconut milk

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Cut beef into ¾-to-1-inch pieces. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the beef and brown for about 1 minute turning them over as they brown. Remove to a plate. Add the onion, minced garlic, curry powder and turmeric and saute 1 minute, mixing spices together. Add tomatoes with their juice. Stir to combine all ingredients. Add the coconut milk and salt and pepper to taste. Mix well for 1 minute. Return beef to the skillet and toss in the sauce 1 minute to warm through. Divide in half and serve over the rice on two dinner plates.

Yield: 2 servings

Spiced rice

Microwaveable basmati rice to make 1 ½ cups

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 cup frozen peas, defrosted

1 teaspoon canola oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Cook rice according to package instructions. Measure 1 ½ cups and save any remaining rice for another meal. Add cumin and peas and mix well. Add salt and pepper to taste. Divide in half and place on 2 dinner plates.

Yield: 2 servings