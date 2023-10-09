Debate for Spokane mayor, city council president is Wednesday at Gonzaga

From staff reports

The Spokesman-Review will host debates between Spokane mayoral and City Council president candidates on Wednesday at Gonzaga University.

City Council president candidates will take the stage at the school’s Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center at 6 p.m., followed by mayoral candidates at 7.

The event is free for the public, but tickets will be required for entry. Tickets will be available through Gonzaga at bit.ly/46cZXHe.

The debates will be livestreamed by Northwest Passages’ Pints and Politics and recorded for rebroadcast by KSPS.