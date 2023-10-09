Faith and Values: Whether or not it is God’s wrath causing global changes, it is time to re-evaluate how to better care for the planet

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Several times a month, community columnists weigh in on matters of faith and values. The Faith and Values column appears Mondays, and features retired Methodist minister Paul Graves, of Sandpoint; FāVS News editor Tracy Simmons; and a guest columnist from the FāVS News ranks.

Maimoon Harrington (Courtesy)

I have always believed that weather is unpredictable.

My personal belief teaches me that there is an omnipotent being who has the keys to the unseen, and everything happens with his decree. We can forecast as much as we want, but what happens in the end is still out of our control.

When I was growing up, I only knew about four seasons: spring, summer, fall and winter. We never had to constantly check the weather forecast. The changing of these seasons also reminded me how blessed we are to have these variations, and we are not left with either hot or cool weather only.

My favorite thing in summer and monsoon season was to play in rain, eat fritters and drink hot chai made by my mother. In winter, I loved sitting with family, eating dried fruits and nuts, watching movies or listening to stories.

Later in life when I worked in the aviation industry, I found out how adverse weather conditions can have a domino effect. Flights get delayed, travel plans get disrupted for passengers, hours for staff get extended and an inconvenience gets placed on all.

When I migrated to the U.S., I noticed weather was an important part of daily conversation and most everyone kept an eye on the forecast. This is when I also learned about tornadoes, hurricanes, storms and wildfires.

So far, 2023 has already brought many natural disasters and humanitarian crises around the world, including the wildfire in Hawaii, the Libya flood, the Morocco earthquake and many, many more.

In addition to this, the human race is also facing worldwide pandemics like COVID-19, humanitarian emergencies, hunger crises and refugee and asylum-seeker crises.

These environmental disasters have been heartbreaking and brought catastrophes beyond measure. Millions of human lives have been lost. Both residential and commercial infrastructures have been destroyed. People have lost their livelihood, their family members, personal possessions and shelters.

In recent years, the inaccurate predictions about disastrous seasons increased the effects of climate change. Technologically, we are well equipped. So, how come – despite all our progress – we are unable to predict and prepare for these disasters?

There are many different opinions as to why humans are facing these crises.

Some claim it is climate change. Some claim these are mere events of natural disasters. Some claim, they are human-made by burning fossil fuels or cutting down forests.

And some claim, it is either a trial, torment or the wrath of God.

There are many references in the Bible and the Quran that tell us that those who went astray from righteous path faced torment or the wrath of their creator through calamities. These calamities were faced by tribes of the Prophet Noah, Prophet Ad, Pharaoh and the people of Sodom.

If it is climate change, then what can we do to prevent it? How can we contribute safety to our planet and its environment? If it is human-made, then how can we spread awareness and change our main energy sources to clean and renewable energy?

If it is God’s wrath, then time has come that we evaluate ourselves. Perhaps we need to contemplate on our actions. Or, perhaps, we should seek forgiveness from our creator.

No matter what it is, I think it is imperative that we ponder over this matter deeply. Millions of people are facing hardships around the world due to these natural disasters and various crisis.

It is an opportunity for us to reach out to the affected and help them in any way we can. We need to save our world and its inhabitants to ensure our very own existence. It could be done through our actions, our faith or whatever stance or viewpoint we believe in.

Maimoona Harrington was born and raised in Pakistan and moved to the United States with her family in 2008. As a practicing Muslim with extensive world travel and living in the West, she has devoted herself to spreading awareness of Islam as a goodwill gesture.