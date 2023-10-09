Frizzy-haired Lizzy shows kids how to be prepared and trust their instincts

By Kelsey Hall Tribune News Service

When picking out a book for your child you want it to check a few boxes. You want a fun and engaging story, vibrant and colorful illustrations and hopefully by the end of it you will have learned a valuable life lesson. “Frizzy Lizzy” (BookBaby) by Liz Leonard checks all of these boxes!

We are introduced to our frizzy-haired Lizzy as she, her older sisters and her dad are preparing to head out on a hiking adventure to find a secret lake. They encounter a fork in the road, and after walking for miles and miles they realize they are lost. Lizzy and her family are now faced with the formidable task of finding their way back home. With a little bit of luck and a very stylish pocketbook, Lizzy has stepped up and saved the day!

Paired with lyrical rhymes throughout the story and the unique and whimsical illustrations of Katherine Hillier, this book can do no wrong! It’s important for young children to learn that being prepared and trusting your gut will often pay off. Trust yourself to be who you are, even if you are looked down on because of it. Lizzy’s sisters made fun of her trusty pocketbook, but I bet they would have been singing a different tune if Lizzy wasn’t so prepared with that quarter for the payphone and they had to spend the night in the woods!

Inspiring children to be responsible, self-reliant and problem solvers is vital and with books like “Frizzy Lizzy” there to cultivate that inspiration, you can set your child up for success! The “Frizzy Lizzy” series’ goal is to show the importance of resourcefulness and to explore the magic hiding in our day to day lives. This series will continue to captivate your children and urge them to be playful, believe in themselves and the wonder of their imaginations. Also with a little creativity, your kiddos can become their own heroes!

Author Liz Leonard has a passion for storytelling, art, and in beginning her journey as a parent, she wanted to create stories brimming with enchantment that also teach a lesson. She pulled inspiration for this series from her own early memories which come together to create engaging stories to help educate young readers.

As a fellow youngest sister with frizzy hair, I can’t help but look forward to what else Lizzy will get up to!