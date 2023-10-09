Local school districts settle in mass-action vape lawsuit, receiving payouts

More local school districts have determined how much money they will receive from from a class action lawsuit settlement against vape manufacturer Juul Inc., and tobacco producer and Juul investor Altria Group Inc., alleging the companies intentionally marketed addictive vape products to underage users.

Many districts in Spokane County joined the suit 2022. The nationwide settlement involved over 100 different Washington districts, including many local schools, who are receiving varying awards from the settlement.

Spokane Public Schools, which voted to back the settlement in a board vote last week, received a $320,000 award they plan to spend on vaping prevention in schools.

Mead School District received $280,000. With no stipulations attached to the payout, the Mead school board in March discussed directing it towards vaping deterrence.

Cheney Public Schools is also receiving funding from the settlement that they plan to spend on student safety, but the district doesn’t yet know how much they’re getting.

West Valley is collecting $80,000 from the litigation, which will be used on vape sensors in school bathrooms, popular spots for students’ vape usage.

East Valley schools also received a payout in the settlement, almost $100,000 from the two defendants in the suit before paying legal fees. The district intends to use its award on vaping prevention and cessation education and behavioral health supports, while also replacing some existing vape detectors in school bathrooms.

The Central Valley School District did not join the suit.