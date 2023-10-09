Northwest lawmakers condemn Hamas attack on Israel

WASHINGTON – After Palestinian militants launched the most significant assault on Israel in half a century on Saturday, killing hundreds and prompting deadly airstrikes in response, Northwest lawmakers universally condemned the attack and pledged their support to Israel.

Hamas – a militant group that controls the Gaza Strip, a small Palestinian territory wedged between Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea – fired thousands of rockets into Israel early on the Sabbath, as Israelis marked the end of the Jewish festival of Sukkot. The attack mirrored the Yom Kippur War of 1973, which began 50 years and one day earlier, when forces from neighboring Egypt and Syria launched a surprise invasion of Israel.

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, released a joint statement on Saturday with her fellow co-chairs of the Abraham Accords Caucus, a bipartisan group of lawmakers who support the normalization of diplomatic relations between Israel and Arab states.

“We fully condemn this horrific, unprovoked attack against Israel,” the group said. “These acts of war must be resolutely defeated. Hamas seeks nothing less than the destruction of Israel, a nation that has the fundamental right to defend itself against all forces of evil and violence. We stand together in lockstep with our ally Israel as they take the necessary actions to defend their country, protect their citizens, and restore security to its borders.”

As of Monday, hundreds of Israelis had been killed by Hamas militants and hundreds of Palestinians had been killed by airstrikes Israel’s military launched in retaliation, according to authorities. The death toll, over 1,500 as of Monday, is expected to rise.

“We must stand in solidarity with Israel in repelling this brutal attack on civilians and their towns,” Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., said in a statement Saturday. “My heart goes out to the victims of these terrorist attacks and I am praying for civilians caught up in the fighting. We must ensure full U.S. support for Israel to defend itself and work to avoid further escalation and a wider war.”

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., condemned the attack in a statement on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Israel has the right to defend itself and the United States will ensure they have the support to do so,” said Murray, who controls spending as chair of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee. “I’m thinking of all those hurt by this horrific violence and will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

After a small group of GOP lawmakers succeeded in ousting House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., in an unprecedented move on Oct. 3, it was unclear if Congress could act to send more aid to Israel before a new speaker is elected. House Republicans have said they hope to choose a speaker quickly, but divisions within the party could drag out that process.

The White House said at least 11 U.S. citizens were among those killed. Israeli officials said Hamas fighters had taken at least 150 people hostage. National Security Spokesman John Kirby told reporters Monday evening it was not yet clear if any Americans were among the hostages.

“The death of innocent American citizens at the hands of Hamas terrorists is devastating news that underscores how dire the situation in Israel is,” McMorris Rodgers said in another statement on Monday. “My prayers are with all of the victims and their families enduring unimaginable grief and profound loss.”

On Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Iran’s government helped Hamas plot the attack. Both the Israeli and U.S. governments stopped short of accusing Tehran of a direct role, but Iran is known to supply Hamas with financing and weapons.

In a statement Sunday, Iran’s mission to the United Nations denied involvement but defended the attack.

“The resolute measures taken by Palestine constitute a wholly legitimate defense against seven decades of oppressive occupation and heinous crimes committed by the illegitimate Zionist regime,” Iran’s U.N. mission said in statement.

Sen. Jim Risch, of Idaho, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement that the attacks “underscore the dangers of a continued weak-kneed U.S. approach to Iran,” calling for “a more aggressive U.S.-Iran policy that more effectively deprives the regime and its proxies of resources.”

Israel is a small country – roughly the size of Pend Oreille, Stevens, Spokane and Whitman counties combined – and relies heavily on U.S. support to bolster its military.

Rep. Adam Smith of Bellevue, the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, said in a statement Saturday he would work with Congress and the Biden administration “to ensure Israel has what it needs to defend itself and repel future attacks.”

“I vehemently condemn today’s attack against the people of Israel by the terrorist group Hamas,” Smith said. “It is becoming increasingly apparent this was a well-planned and coordinated attack; intent on killing civilians and causing as much destruction as possible. There is simply no justification for this type of cowardly and senseless assault.”

Gaza is comparatively tiny, just 25 miles long and about 5 miles across. With rare exceptions, Palestinians who live in the fenced-in territory cannot leave and are vulnerable to Israeli airstrikes.

“Israel is a long standing ally of the U.S.,” Rep. Russ Fulcher, a Republican who represents North Idaho, wrote on X. “As the only democratic country in the Middle East, I fully support Israel’s response to the acts of terrorism by Hamas. To be clear, Hamas does not seek peace with its neighbor but rather genocidal eradication of Israel.”

Every member of Washington and Idaho’s congressional delegation condemned the attack, including Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, and Reps. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside; Marilyn Strickland, D-Tacoma; Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle; Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor; Suzan DelBene, D-Medina; Rick Larsen, D-Everett; Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez, D-Skamania County. Rep. Kim Schrier, a Democrat whose district stretches from Wenatchee to the Seattle suburbs, also released a joint statement with other Jewish members of Congress.