Prep roundup: Cassie Jay leads undefeated Mt. Spokane slowpitch; Charlie Stern homers for Mead

From staff reports

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Slowpitch

Mt. Spokane 10, Central Valley 8: Cassie Jay went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and the Wildcats (15-0, 11-0) beat the visiting Bears (9-8, 6-5). Quincy Schuerman knocked in an insurance for Mt. Spokane in the sixth inning. Sofia Morales and Ella Bendele each had four hits and a home run for CV.

Mead 5, Shadle Park 2: Charlie Stern homered, Destiny Startin knocked in two and the visiting Panthers (13-2, 9-2) beat the Highlanders (9-6, 7-4). Rachel Jones went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Shadle.

University 29, North Central 0: Natalie Singer and Abby Watkins drove in three runs apiece and the Titans (15-2, 10-1) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-15, 0-11) in five innings.

Ridgeline 15, Rogers 2 (5): Lilley Triplett went 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs and the Falcons (11-5, 8-3) beat the visiting Pirates (4-11, 3-10) in five innings. Olivia Warrick had three hits and three runs for Ridgeline.

Cheney 7, Ferris 6: Serenity Wells knocked in the tying run and scored the go-ahead run in a fifth-inning rally and the Blackhawks (5-10, 4-7) beat the Saxons (6-9, 4-7). Sierra Mendola and Millie Beito had two RBIs apiece for Cheney. Tori Norling went 2 for 3 with a home run for Ferris.

Gonzaga Prep 10, East Valley 0 (5): Sydney Wysocki went 2 for 4 with two triples and four RBIs and the visiting Bullpups (5-10, 4-7) beat the Knights (4-10, 3-8) in five innings. Jenna McGann went 2 for 3 with two doubles for G-Prep.





