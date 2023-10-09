Spokane City Council condemns attacks in Israel

The Spokane City Council voted unanimously Monday to condemn Hamas’ weekend attacks against Israel, affirm that country’s right to “exist and defend itself,” and express support for local residents of both Jewish and Palestinian heritage.

Officials estimated Monday that 1,500 people had died in both Israel and neighboring Gaza after Hamas militants launched the attacks.

Councilman Jonathan Bingle, who introduced the resolution Monday, said he was horrified by videos of the violence and had been asked to make an official statement showing solidarity with the nation of Israel and members of the Jewish community.

“I spoke with members of the Orthodox Jewish community, the Reform Jewish community, those who fight against anti-semitism, and families who have loved ones living in Israel currently,” Bingle said. “This is the message that we came up with.”

He added that he had partially modeled the resolution after a similar statement the City Council made in support of Ukraine in response to the Russian invasion in 2022.