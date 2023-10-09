Washington State WR Victor and TE Mathers working their way back from injuries

PULLMAN — The outlook for Washington State wide receiver Lincoln Victor and tight end Cooper Mathers, both of whom missed last weekend’s game with injuries, remains up in the air.

That’s the word from head coach Jake Dickert, who said Victor (high-ankle injury) and Mathers (hamstring strain) are still working their way back to game shape.

Victor will “work to ground-running” on Tuesday, Dickert said, and coaches will evaluate how Victor’s ankle responds. He has been out since the first quarter of WSU’s win over Oregon State on Sept. 23, when he appeared to get stepped on by an OSU player while holding an extra-point, and he missed his team’s loss to UCLA on Saturday.

Mathers also missed the UCLA game with a hamstring injury that he suffered during the team’s off week, Dickert said. He offered no timetable on Mathers’ return.

“Really missed him,” Dickert said. “I think that was one thing that was pretty evident watching through the tape — the versatility and toughness that he brings to our offense is real. So we need to get him healed up and get him back.”

In Mather’s place on Saturday was tight end Billy Riviere III, who caught one pass for four yards. Washington State also tried backup tight end Cameron Johnson, who lost a fumble deep inside Bruin territory.

The Cougs also missed Victor in Saturday’s game. Newcomers Isaiah Hamilton and Carlos Hernandez took his place as slot receivers, but they struggled to make much of an impact. Hernandez reeled in one 39-yard catch. Hernandez caught two passes for 15 yards. He fumbled after one screen pass, which led to a UCLA touchdown.