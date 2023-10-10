100 years ago in Eastern Washington: Rule of law appeared to be returning after the bootlegging inside job in Ferry County

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Prohibition agents declared that they were finally beginning to stamp out bootlegging in Ferry County.

Rum-runners were now “finding their roads beset with peace officers.” The sheriff, prosecutor and county commissioners were all backing this initiative.

This was a turnaround from the situation a year earlier, when the former sheriff was actively colluding with bootleggers. That sheriff was now in prison.

This new attitude had its risks.

“Threats have been made against the officers for their stand on enforcement of the liquor laws, but they are standing pat and are going through with their anti-liquor campaign,” said a Spokane detective who just returned from investigative work in Ferry County.

From the World Series beat: About 2,000 baseball fans gathered in the street below the Spokane Daily Chronicle building to “watch” the World Series game between the New York Yankees and the New York Giants.

The telegraph transmitted the result of each pitch, and then Joe Adams announced it from the balcony through a megaphone.

“Hundreds of lusty lungs shouted when sensational plays were megaphoned,” the Chronicle said.

The most sensational play of all came when the Giants’ Casey Stengel broke a tie by belting a “circuit clout” (home run) with two outs in the ninth inning and a count of 3 and 2.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1871: After three days, the Great Chicago Fire is extinguished, causing $222 million in damages, leaving hundreds dead and 100,000 homeless.