Halloween convention X-Spo to spook Spokane this weekend

Tickets: Saturday, ages 13 and older: $15; Sunday, ages 13 and older: $13; Kids 5 to 12: $5; Children younger than 5: Free

Where: Spokane Convention Center, 236 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. The Grand Ballroom on the west side of the convention center

When: Saturday, October 14, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, October 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If You Go

A comic convention this weekend will bring a spooky twist.

The first annual Halloween X-Spo at the Spokane Convention Center is a chance to test out a Halloween costume or find a new one before Oct. 31, while checking out Halloween-themed panels, decorations and over 100 exhibitors.

X-Spo is a spinoff of Lilac City Comicon.

“I was always interested, but I was playing it cautious, waiting for the right time,” said organizer Nathan O’Brien, founder of Lilac City Entertainment.

Spokane’s pop-culture convention since 2007 has grown “by leaps and bounds” as pandemic restrictions lifted the last few years.

The Halloween idea has come up in conversations with guests and vendors as a possible compliment to the June event. With the comic convention’s growing popularity, O’Brien decided it’s a good time to expand.

X-Spo replaces Lake City Comicon, which was a smaller, one-day event in Coeur d’Alene from 2018 to 2022.

The goal of Halloween X-Spo is to create an affordable all-ages event to enjoy, O’Brien said.

Goodwill Industries of the Inland Northwest, an event sponsor, will unload its racks in a large pop-up costume shop on the ballroom floor. Cosplay is encouraged, with costume contests for adults Saturday night and kids Sunday afternoon.

Guest actors from horror shows will join a lineup of instructional and entertaining Halloween panels.

The conventions will also feature spooky photo booths, tarot card readings, creature makeup demos and local artists.

Bring nonperishable food donations for Our Place Community Outreach, benefiting the West Central neighborhood, for free raffle tickets.