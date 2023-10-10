Home Calendar

Classes/Workshops

Figure and Life Drawing with Tim Bovey – Learn to draw figures and human bodies with a live model. Register at spokaneartschool.net/classes. Sunday, Noon-3 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $56. (509) 325-1500.

Mixed Media Art Journaling – Create a fun and unique journal using different types of mediums and found objects. Tuesday, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $92. (509) 325-1500.

Intro to Machine Sewing: Upcycled Bedsheets – This class will cover the basics of machine sewing while teaching the process of upcycling a bedsheet into a dress, skirt or pajama pants. Thrift a top sheet or bring a mismatched one from home. Thread and elastic will be provided. Tuesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $75. (208) 929-4029.

Pastel Workshop – Work on two 8-by-10-inch drawings, one each day. It is advised that students take a basic drawing class before taking a pastel class. Wednesday-Thursday, 5 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $78. (509) 325-1500.

Connecting Hand and Eye Through Observational Drawing – Learn to unlock unique drawing ability through observational hand-eye connection, and create nature ink drawings with whimsy and freedom. Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $60. (509) 325-1500.

Home/Garden

Plant a Terrarium – Learn how to plant and maintain this mini ecosystem in a sphere. Plants, decorative rocks, mosses, soil and a container will be provided. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. New Leaf Nursery, 12655 N. Government Way, Hayden. $50. (208) 762-4825.

Pest Control for Houseplants – Learn about houseplant pests, what to look for, how to treat them and preventative measures to avoid them. Saturday, 3-4 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.