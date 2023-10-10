Man connected to 2021 Spokane Valley killing sentenced

A 24-year-old man who initially faced murder and robbery charges in connection to the 2021 death of Allyson Davis in Spokane Valley was sentenced to nearly four years in prison.

Simon Ben pleaded guilty last month to conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery and theft of a motor vehicle, according to court documents. The car theft was unrelated to the robbery and murder of Davis.

Spokane County Superior Court Judge Annette Plese sentenced Ben to 46 months in prison and 18 months of community custody when he is released from incarceration.

Kayla Holden, 31, was sentenced last year to 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree robbery, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release at the time.

Joel Simpson and Davis, his friend, were parked Oct. 11, 2021, at a mobile home park on Custer Road when Holden pulled what appeared to be a pistol out and pointed it at Davis, 37, and Simpson, according to court documents.

Holden reportedly demanded that Davis give her money and other belongings, when Davis lunged toward Holden in the back seat, the documents stated. Holden then allegedly fired the pistol, striking Davis.

Court documents say Ben exchanged messages with Holden planning the robbery.

Jerome Lee, 44, also faces first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery for his alleged role. He is set for trial Dec. 4.