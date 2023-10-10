Mike Fong: Federal funding potential game changer for Washington state

Mike Fong

By Mike Fong

We are in the midst of a significant technological, industrial and economic transformation across America and here in Washington state. Driven by trillions of dollars in federal investments in clean energy, high tech manufacturing and broadband infrastructure, we have a chance to shape the future of our state’s economy, create equitable opportunities for all families to build generational wealth and, for the sake of our children, reduce carbon emissions and our reliance on fossil fuels.

In Washington state, we are focused on figuring out how to maximize and leverage these generational investment opportunities to create jobs, advance equity and build stronger and more resilient communities. My agency, the Washington State Department of Commerce, sits at the intersection of many of these federal government priorities and the pursuit of these funding opportunities is enormously complex as they span across thousands of federal programs. Despite the complexity, we must seize the opportunity.

We have seen what coordinated action can accomplish as our state brought together a coalition of private sector, government, academic, research and philanthropic communities to apply for billions in federal dollars to make the Pacific Northwest a hub for both clean hydrogen producers and consumers. In another clean energy initiative, we’re applying for more than $200 million to bring additional jobs and solar panels to our communities. And $1.2 billion in federal broadband investments starts the process of providing internet for all, in every corner of Washington state, with a particular focus on rural, tribal and low income families.

Through partnership with local economic development organizations, businesses, trade organizations and nonprofits, we can take advantage of incredible upcoming opportunities to pursue additional federal funds being made available through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, CHIPS and Science Act and Inflation Reduction Act.

Across aerospace, agriculture, clean technology, life sciences, manufacturing, forest products, maritime and AI, cloud and tech, we are a nationwide leader in so many industries and can continue to accelerate our growth by working together across the public and private sector. Success will depend on our collective efforts to stay organized, be aware of the opportunities and leverage partnerships across the state.

Commerce is supporting local government, business, nonprofit or economic development agencies in three key ways:

Providing grants to secure federal funding: Through $5 million made available by the state legislature, we are launching a grant program to support businesses and economic development groups to pursue federal funding opportunities. These awards could be for grant writing assistance, matching dollars, research and other forms of assistance. If your business or organization might be interested in applying, subscribe to our distribution list for public funding opportunities at Contracting with Commerce – Washington Department of Commerce.

Ongoing technical assistance and business development of key industries: Navigating the availability of opportunities is half the battle. We are expanding our in-house expertise and building a knowledge bank for federal grants and tax credits associated with IIJA, CHIPS and IRA. Anyone can contact our offices and we can provide initial technical assistance or a referral to other organizations or entities that can help. Our department also offers support to local and tribal governments and will be exploring how we can expand our offerings to assist in planning and developing grant proposals.

Bringing together countywide, regional or statewide coordination: As we did with the hydrogen hub application, we can help coordinate and assemble the public-private partnerships necessary to advance regional or statewide proposals, to make them more likely to succeed. Our agency holds contracts with more than 1,000 organizations and entities across the state focused on community building and economic development. With our reach across all 39 counties in Washington state, Commerce can play a direct role, or through our partners, to help build the coalitions and collaborations necessary to be competitive for federal funds.

Every state in the country is exploring how best to position itself to be successful for these federal investments. What makes Washington incredibly competitive is our legacy of innovation, creativity and forward-thinking. These new and “green jobs of the future” are actually the jobs of right now, and we can’t collectively miss this once in a generation opportunity to secure the economic future of our state.

Mike Fong, of Seattle, was appointed director of the Washington State Department of Commerce by Gov. Jay Inslee in April. Previously, he was appointed by President Biden to serve as Pacific Northwest regional administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration. He is a former senior deputy mayor for the city of Seattle. For more information, visit Washington State Department of Commerce.