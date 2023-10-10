Prep roundup: Ava Durgan paces Mead over Gonzaga Prep volleyball; Kaidyn Howard has big day for University slowpitch

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A League.

Volleyball 4A/3A

One year removed from losing the Greater Spokane League title on its home court, Mead volleyball took a big step toward taking the crown back Tuesday night.

The Panthers held off visiting Gonzaga Prep 21-25, 25-22, 19-25, 25-22, 17-15 to put one hand on the trophy taken away by rival Mt. Spokane a season ago.

Ava Durgan paced the Panthers (4-0) with 15 kills and five blocks, and Romy Tyler added 18 kills and 12 digs. Durgan saved her best for last as the 6-foot-3 junior had several key blocks and kills in the deciding fifth set.

“Throughout the entire game our adrenaline was already so high and, to be honest, we kind of went into it thinking this wasn’t going to be our game,” Durgan said. “But as it kept going, we knew we were in it and just had to keep fighting as hard as we could.”

Mead, which is ranked No. 7 in 3A in the WIAA RPI, sits atop the league standings, but still has a visit to Mt. Spokane set for Oct. 26.

The loss was the first of the season outside of tournament play for Gonzaga Prep (3-1), which defeated Mead 3-1 in a nonleague contest on Sept. 19.

“We were kind of like, ‘Just forget that loss to them,’ ” Durgan said. “This is our game, this is our home and we knew we had it.”

Ridgeline 3, Lewis and Clark 1: Jane Holley had 13 kills and the Falcons (5-3, 2-2) beat the host Tigers (5-5, 3-1) 23-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-15.

Central Valley 3, North Central 0: Tatyana Jennings had 13 kills and the Bears (2-8, 2-2) swept the visiting Wolfpack (3-8, 0-4) 25-18, 25-11, 25-15.

2A

Shadle Park 3, East Valley 0: Abigail Flerchinger had 12 kills and three blocks and the visiting Highlanders (9-0, 4-0) swept the Knights (2-8, 1-3) 25-7, 25-20, 25-21. EV’s Kaiden Davis had six kills and two blocks.

Pullman 3, West Valley 1: Sophie Armstrong had 13 kills and the Greyhounds (6-4, 3-1) beat the host Eagles (5-5, 2-2) 25-15, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17.

1A

Freeman 3, Riverside 0: Brooke Berglund had seven kills, Ava Semprimoznik added 32 assists and the Scotties (10-0, 10-2) swept the visiting Rams (1-7, 2-9) 25-8, 25-13, 25-4.

Lakeside 3, Deer Park 0: Avery Haff had 14 kills and the Eagles (8-3, 7-2) beat the visiting Stags (7-5, 5-4) 25-12, 26-24, 25-19.

Slowpitch softball

University 12, Shadle Park 0: Kaidyn Howard went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and the Titans (16-2, 11-1) beat the visiting Highlanders (9-7, 7-5). Abby Watkins added three hits and two RBIs for U-Hi.

Mead 25, Lewis and Clark 1: Hope Murdock went 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs and the Panthers (14-2, 10-2) beat the visiting Tigers (3-12, 3-9). Charlie Stern added a home run and four RBIs.

Central Valley 18, Rogers 4: Shiloh McCoy went 4 for 4 with three doubles, a triple, and five RBIs and the Bears (10-8, 7-5) beat the visiting Pirates (4-12, 3-9).

Cheney 11, East Valley 1: Mia Ashcroft went 3 for 3 with a home run and the Blackhawks (6-10, 5-7) beat the visiting Knights (4-11, 3-9). Kiah Ryan went 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs.

Girls soccer 2A

West Valley 8, Pullman 0: Claire Busse and Ashlyn Chase scored two goals apiece and the Eagles (13-0, 7-0) beat the visiting Greyhounds (3-8-1, 1-6). WV’s Jaedyn Green had a goal and two assists.

East Valley 2, Shadle Park 1: Alexis Grizwold scored a goal and the Knights (9-4, 5-2) beat the visiting Highlanders (2-9, 2-5). SP’s Addison Jahn scored a goal.

1A

Freeman 3, Riverside 2: Rylee Russell scored two goals and assisted another and the Scotties (9-3-1, 8-1) beat the visiting Rams (8-5, 6-3).

Lakeside 3, Deer Park 0: Ayanna Tobeck scored three goals and the visiting Eagles (9-3, 7-1) beat the Stags (5-7, 5-4).

Newport 7, Medical Lake 0: Emma Crabtree scored twice and the Grizzlies (3-8, 3-6) topped the host Cardinals (1-13, 0-9).