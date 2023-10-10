Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis says Fox and fans factored into decision to sign contract extension with Kings

By Jason Anderson Tribune News Service

Former Gonzaga big man Domantas Sabonis said Sacramento felt like home the moment he walked into Golden 1 Center to a standing ovation from long-suffering fans who sensed what his arrival might mean to the city.

Sabonis quickly formed dynamic partnerships with point guard De’Aaron Fox and the hierarchy of an organization that has finally found its way under the leadership of owner Vivek Ranadive, general manager Monte McNair, assistant general manager Wes Wilcox and coach Mike Brown.

Sabonis immediately felt the love from an organization that has quickly gone from dysfunctional to familial. He said those factors were major considerations in his decision to sign a five-year, $217 million contract extension with the Kings over the summer.

When asked at which point Sacramento began to feel like a long-term fit, Sabonis said: “I always say Day 1 when I got traded and I walked out and I got a standing ovation from the fans. I care about all that stuff, and the fans have been big to me, my family and everyone here.”

Chemistry and continuity were key talking points over the first few days of training camp as the Kings prepared for Sunday’s preseason opener against the Toronto Raptors at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. Sacramento essentially committed to a run-it-back approach to the 2023-24 season after winning 48 games to secure the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, ending the longest playoff drought in NBA history after 16 consecutive losing seasons. The Kings brought in potentially key additions in Sasha Vezenkov, JaVale McGee and Chris Duarte, but the organization has a strong belief in its core after leading the league in scoring and setting an NBA record for offensive rating last season.

McNair freed up over $19 million in salary for the upcoming season when he traded Richaun Holmes and the 24th pick in June’s NBA draft to the Dallas Mavericks. Instead of chasing a big free agent, the Kings chose to use their salary cap flexibility to extend Sabonis and re-sign veteran forward Harrison Barnes, keeping their starting lineup intact.

“Things happened in the summer,” Sabonis said. “Opportunity came available, and I’m happy the franchise believes in me and I can be here for a long time. … I wanted to stay here, so when the opportunity came, I was more than happy to sign.”

Sacramento acquired Sabonis in the blockbuster trade that sent Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield to the Indiana Pacers in February 2022. The Kings were criticized for giving up Haliburton, a budding star on a rookie contract, for Sabonis, who only had two full years remaining on his previous contract, but the deal has worked out for both teams.

Fox, 25, and Sabonis, 27, are both entering the prime of their careers. Fox, who is entering the third year of a five-year, $163 million contract, garnered his first All-Star selection last season. Sabonis earned his third. Fox and Sabonis became the franchise’s first teammates named All-NBA in the same season since Oscar Robertson and Jerry Lucas in 1967-68. Fox and Sabonis were third-team selections.

“There’s a lot of trust in me in this franchise for Fox and I to lead and we’re excited,” Sabonis said.

Sabonis said his partnership with Fox was a “big” factor in his desire to sign a long-term extension with the Kings.

“Having a dynamic guard like that, a superstar who can do everything, offense and defense, it means everything,” Sabonis said. “You guys saw it last year, and for me as a big to play with someone like that makes life so much easier.”