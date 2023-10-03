Warriors guard and former WSU standout Klay Thompson stays focused as he enters season without a new contract

By Jason Mastrodonato Tribune News Service

SAN FRANCISCO – The gang’s all here, for one more year at least.

While Steph Curry and Draymond Green have multiyear deals to remain in Golden State Warriors uniforms, head coach Steve Kerr and shooting guard Klay Thompson are entering their final seasons under contract.

Kerr said recently that he’s not worried about it and feels confident something will get done.

Thompson didn’t sound quite as confident while speaking at the Warriors’ media day last week.

Asked if he thinks it’s possible he’d sign a new deal before the season begins at home against the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 24, Thompson said: “I think it’s possible. If not, life is still great.”

Thompson, the former Washington State standout who turns 34 in February, is nearing an end to the five-year, $190-million maximum contract he signed on July 10, 2019.

“I’m playing basketball in my 13th year in the NBA, I have no complaints,” Thompson said. “Whatever the future has in store, I’ve done so many great things in this uniform. There are many more memories to create. Whatever happens, life is great. I can’t really complain. I’ve had an incredible run here.”

With the Warriors reportedly trying to stay under the second level of the luxury tax bracket, which would put their team salary just under $190 million, it could be tricky to pay Thompson and still make it work.

The Athletic reported that there have been no offers made from the Warriors or from Thompson’s camp, and there is no rush from either side to get a deal done.

The Warriors let Green go into his final season without a deal, then signed him to a four-year, $100-million deal in June, soon after the season was over.

Thompson, who is one month older than Green, is coming off one of his greatest seasons. He led the NBA in 3-pointers (301) and became the third player in NBA history to make 300 in a season. Only Curry and James Harden have also accomplished the feat.

But there was talk after the season about Thompson trying to become a more well-rounded player. He was named to the NBA All-Defensive second team in 2018-19, but has seen his steals drop almost in half over the past two seasons.

Asked what he’s been working on this offseason, he said he’s trying to focus on the little details of the game.

Scoring is fun, “but sometimes it’s equally as fun getting a stop, getting a good rebound, making an assist,” he said. “Simple plays. When I was hooping this summer, I just tried to focus on doing things that allowed the team to win. Whether that’s hitting the open man, taking the open shot, playing defense, not being so pressed to have to score for my team to win. Just trying to be a complete cerebral player. Hope I can do that this season.”

If he does, it should net Thompson a nice contract in the offseason, either from the Warriors or someone else.

Curry, who is two years older, has shown the ability to maintain his scoring averages while becoming a more effective rebounder in his later years.

He said he’s seen Thompson step up his offseason training intensity this year. Curry said Thompson looks locked in, “mentally and physically.”

“He looks great,” Curry said. “Compared to his experience last summer, I think it’s a night-and-day difference in the way he’s talking about it, the way he approached it, the progress he’s gone through this offseason, the confidence he has in himself and his body and to hit the ground running.”

Thompson has had the benefit of learning from one of the greatest to do it.

“It’s about being honest with yourself about the work you need to do to go into the season,” Curry said. “That’s the challenge of trying to extend your prime.”

With Chris Paul expected to take turns with Curry running the point, Thompson figures he could be in for an even bigger season on the offensive side.

“Playing a two guard spot you love playing with a point guard like Chris who is one of the greatest assist men in NBA history, I think he’s going to get me a lot of easy opportunities this year,” he said.