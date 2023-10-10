Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Steven M. Mislosky and Michael L. McConnel, both of Spokane.

Taylor S. Schack and Cassandra B. Warren, both of Spokane.

Spencer M. Davidson and Hunter M. L. Badgley, both of Spokane.

Paul P. Burke and Catherine L. Burke, both of Spokane.

Anthony M. Mena and Sierra N. Varain, both of Cheney.

Dustin R. Redding and Amanda B. Villaro, both of Spokane.

Ryan R. C. Hammersley and Taylor K. Hervey, both of Spokane.

Sean M. Levinson and Kinsey M. Barker, both of Spokane Valley.

Shane A. Lee and Tanya L. Lovins, both of Spokane.

Ler Say, of Pasco, and Lett L. Naing, of Spokane.

Graham S. Langley and Ferran L. D. Thomas, both of Spokane.

Joshua J. P. Griest and Makenzie A. Biesecker, both of Medical Lake.

Jonathan J. Marbury and Chamellia R. Graham, both of Millwood.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Liberty Lake 297 De LLC v. Matthew Dexter, restitution of premises.

Palouse Family Apartments LLC v. Baseera Hijarn, restitution of premises.

Ground Hog Heaven LLC v. Mason Arthur, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Erica Croy, restitution of premises.

LC Gogo Heights LLC v. Patrick Kristensen, restitution of premises.

Cedar Chateau Estates LLC v. Reggie Stanfield, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Jose Matthews, restitution of premises.

LC Gogo Heights LLC v. Najaie Bryant, restitution of premises.

Jon Adams v. Colleen Jacobs, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Trevver Biondolillo, restitution of premises.

CSC Court Arthur Realty LLC v. Jeff Shales, restitution of premises.

Cedar Chateau Estates LLC v. Julia Emerick, restitution of premises.

CSC Pine View Realty LLC v. Gabbryell Andrade, restitution of premises.

William J. Colclough v. Barbara K. Brubaker, seeking quiet title.

Walt Hefner Jr. v. Paul Reels, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. CH Grimm-Harrington, restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills LLC v. Steven A. Frank, restitution of premises.

12423 Mansfield LLC v. Stephanie Strong, restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Mary Day, restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Melisa Blakeman, restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Riley Jones, restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company v. Deana Celli, restitution of premises.

Michael Paukert v. Jill Lee, seeking quiet title.

Ann M. Smith v. Adam Mubark, restitution of premises.

Inland Metal Works Inc. v. Powerlift Door Consultants Inc., complaint for damages.

Theresa Smith v. Benjamin L. Wyborney, et al., complaint.

J.C. v. Inland Northwest Council Boy Scouts of America, complaint for damages.

Scott P. Cooney v. Yoke’s Foods Inc., et al., complaint for personal injury.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Holland, Randy and Deborah S.

Adema, Makayla L. and Richard C. L.

Yates, Abigail L. and King, Christopher M.

Tyre, Preston L. and Stephanie M.

Misner, John L. and Letty L.

Coppins, Melissa E. and Haley, Paul D.

Andrews-Clemensen, Jordan R. and Krick, Steven D.

Husband, Kami S. and Johnson, Jesse S.

Knapp, Tyler R. and Schreiber, Jessica I.

Ruby, Jarome W. and April

Hopper, David and Brien

Criminal sentencings

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Shane A. Lemmons, also known as Shane Lemnons, 39; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and fourth-degree assault.

Carmen S. Fowler, 36; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree identity theft, second-degree theft, conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Jordan L. Fenton, 36; 15 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree burglary.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Michael S. Rhode, 51; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Christopher J. Moore, 30; 50 days in jail with credit given for 50 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Steven M. Davis, 22; 12 months and one day in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Danielle A. Dailey, 34; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle and two counts of second-degree possession of stolen property.

James T. Hurd, 61; 53 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Roger W. Domini, 56; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Jennifer R. Clum, 31; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Aziem L. Richardson, 31; 55 days in jail with credit given for 55 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Isaiah J. Antoine, 31; 90 days in jail converted to 84 days of electronic home monitoring, first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Roxane Badami, 58; $990 fine, 31 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Diamond H. Carrazana, 32; 15 days in jail, false statement.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Phillip A. Hocking, 38; 24 days in jail, disorderly conduct.

Drew T. Hogan, 31; 12 days in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Camilla L. Lamere, 31; 16 days in jail, reckless burning.