Aces blow out Liberty, close in on 2nd straight WNBA title

By Andy Yamashita Las Vegas Review-Journal

LAS VEGAS – A’ja Wilson scored 26 points, Jackie Young 24 and Kelsey Plum 23 to lead the Aces to a 104-76 win over the New York Liberty on Wednesday in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena.

The Aces lead the best-of-five series 2-0 and can clinch their second consecutive championship Sunday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The Aces took a 38-19 lead after the first quarter and outscored the Liberty 28-13 in the third quarter.

Chelsea Gray had 14 points, 11 assists and six rebounds for the Aces. Wilson added 15 rebounds.

Former Gonzaga Bulldog and New York Liberty point guard Courtney Vandersloot had nine points and four assists in 26 minutes.

No team has rallied to win the WNBA championship after losing the first two games of the final series, and only one team has forced a Game 5