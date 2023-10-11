Family Calendar

Baby Play and Learn Storytime – For ages 0-18 months, activities and 20 minutes of story time with picture books, rhymes, bounces and songs. Monday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. Free. (509) 893-8350.

Slightly Spooky Celebration – Try out some slightly spooky crafts and activities. Everyone is welcome to wear and show off their costumes, so long as they aren’t scary. All ages. Moran Prairie Library: Monday, 4 p.m. Medical Lake: Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. Fairfield: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Argonne: Saturday, 3 p.m.

Monday Night Bingo – Family friendly bingo hall every Monday night, first numbers called at 5 p.m. Features a full concession stand, full no host bar and a 50/50 raffle. Southside Senior and Community Center, 3151 E. 27th Ave. (509) 535-0803.

Family Play and Learn Story Time – Children play and learn during 30 minutes of picture books, singing songs, and finger plays, followed by 30 minutes of activities that explore the concepts of math, science, art, and literacy. For ages 2-5. Tuesday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Baby Play and Learn Story Time – For ages 0-18 months, activities and 20 minutes of story time with picture books, rhymes, bounces and songs. Wednesday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Preschooler Story Time and Art – Monthly stories with art projects related to each story. Parent participation encouraged. Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. $15. (208) 457-8950.

Pokémon Club – Meet and battle other Pokémon gamers and trainers every Monday at 3:15 p.m. Bring cards to battle, trade (with a parent’s permission) or show off with fellow enthusiasts. For kids of all ages, no registration required. Wednesday, 3:15 p.m. Garfield Library, 109 N. Third St., Garfield, Wash. Free. (509) 635-1490.

LEGO Robotics Club – Learn the world of LEGO robotics! Young engineers work together to build a variety of LEGO creations. Finished builds will be able to move, light up, sense colors, and more. All skill levels welcome, grades 2-5. Wednesday, 3:30-5 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Grossology: The Science of the Really Gross – Explore the slimy, sticky, icky, and gross. Discover the gross science of snot, boogers, and flatulence with some hands-on activities. Ages 10-13. Wednesday, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Deer Park Library, 208 S. Forest Ave., Deer Park. (509) 893-8300.

Drop in and Draw – Creative community for an open drawing program. Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

Toddler Play and Learn Story Time – Toddlers learn and play with 20 minutes of story time, songs, and finger plays, followed by 30 minutes of activities featuring math, science, and literacy. For ages 18 months to 3 years. Thursday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Minecraft Club – Explore architecture, engineering and art through Minecraft. Participants are given a building prompt and a brief lesson then join a Minecraft world to build around the prompt. Thursday, 4-6 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Creative Arts Club – Make art and friends! Explore the creative, crafty, artistic side, and get help when struggling creatively. Ages 12-19. Join the teen Discord server: tinyurl.com/cdateendiscord. Thursday, 4-5 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 769-2315.

Slime Laboratory – Make a gooey mess. Have fun experimenting with different goop recipes that turn everyday household ingredients into fascinating concoctions. Thursday, 4-5 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

LEGO Stop-Motion Animation – Create and edit videos of LEGO characters moving, jumping, and talking to each other. During this workshop, make a short stop-motion movie and learn how to create more in the future. All supplies provided. Ages 8-12. Thursday, 4-5:30 p.m. Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley. (509) 893-8400.

Story Time at the Carrousel – Meet at the Looff Carrousel party room for story time every third Friday of each month. This is an early literacy activity designed to spark and engage the young imagination with stories, songs, and preschool activities. $1 carrousel rides will be offered to those who attend. Recommended for ages 2-5. Friday, 11 a.m. Looff Carrousel, 507 N Howard St. Free.

Art Club – Youth and families are invited to create together and explore the world of art. Use everything the art station has to offer to craft, write, or build a piece of art. Friday, 4-6 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Gamers Guild Teen Zone – Hang out with other local teens while playing games like League of Legends, Nintendo Switch games, board games, or bring a game to play. Ages 12-19. Friday, 4-5:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Saturday With the Symphony: A Children’s Program – Children 3 and up can enjoy this free music education program is coordinated by the Coeur d’Alene Symphony Orchestra held the third Saturday of each month. The hour typically includes a musical performance, an interactive activity and a book reading by the children’s librarian. Saturday, 11 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.