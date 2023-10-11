How to stream ROOT Sports if you don’t want to go through Xfinity

By Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Tuesday was a rough awakening for many Kraken and Mariners fans when they discovered that Comcast-owned Xfinity moved Root Sports to a premium package.

The monthly cost of watching not only the Kraken, but also the Mariners, Portland Trail Blazers and anything else on Root Sports Northwest will climb $18.50 after Xfinity, against the wishes of the teams involved, placed the regional sports network (RSN) on its highest-tier Ultimate TV package.

The move, announced by Xfinity in an email to subscribers Tuesday, is the latest salvo in an ongoing clash playing out nationwide between RSN properties such as Root Sports NW and the providers that distribute their broadcast content.

For those who don’t want to shell out $18.50 more a month or get in on the $5 a month deal they have now, here’s how to get Root Sports by cutting the cord.

Fubo TV advertises a package starting at $74.99 per month that includes Root Sports, but the fine print includes that additional taxes, fees and regional restrictions could apply. According to its website, there is no contract, so it can be canceled at any time.

DIRECTV Stream has a “Choice” package starting at $89.99 per month that includes Root Sports, but that price will increase to new and existing customers on Nov. 5 to $108.99 per month.