Prep roundup: Gonzaga Prep girls soccer secures top 4A district seed; Cheney’s Calvin Harris wins cross country league meet

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A League.

Girls soccer

Gonzaga Prep 5, North Central 0: Hannah Boyum scored two goals and the visiting Bullpups (10-1, 7-0) beat the Wolfpack (3-9, 1-6). Jennah Wanner added two assists for G-Prep. With the victory, the Bullpups earned the top GSL 4A seed to the district playoffs.

Mead 5, Lewis and Clark 3: Rylee Vanos scored two goals and the visiting Panthers (8-6, 4-3) beat the Tigers (5-5-3, 3-4) at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Ridgeline 5, Central Valley 0: Preslie Young scored one goal and added two assists and the Falcons (9-2, 6-1) beat the visiting Bears (3-9, 1-6).

University 2, Mt. Spokane 1: Carsyn Gildehaus scored the deciding goal in the 79th minute and the visiting Titans (9-3, 5-2) beat the Wildcats (7-3, 5-2) at Union Stadium.

Ferris 1, Cheney 0: Lexi Simpson scored the deciding goal and the Saxons (6-7, 2-5) beat the visiting Blackhawks (5-7, 2-5).

GSL cross country

GSL 4A/3A No. 3 at Ferris: Cheney’s Calvin Hilton won the boys race in 16 minutes, 17.68 seconds. Ferris’ Alayna Ditto won the girls race in 19:17.68

GSL 4A/3A No. 3 at Liberty Lake Park: Mead’s Jaedon Phillips won the boys race in 16:13.52. Mead’s Charlotte Cullen won the girls race in 18:35.01.

GSL 4A/3A No. 3 at Finch Arboretum: Mt. Spokane’s Kade Brownell won the boys race in 16:03.70. Mt. Spokane’s Serenity Marek won the girls race in 21:09.10.

Team cross country scores can be found on scoreboard page.

Volleyball

Mt. Spokane 3, Cheney 0: Jillian Davis had 12 kills and the visiting Wildcats (7-2, 4-1) beat the Blackhawks (4-7, 0-5).

Northeast 2B

Chewelah 3, Northwest Christian 2: Trinity Ross had 19 kills and the Cougars (11-2, 7-1) beat the visiting Crusaders (9-3, 5-2) 25-23, 25-21, 12-25, 19-25, 15-11.

Northeast 1B

Northport 3, Inchelium 2: Olivia Stark had nine kills, Olivia Corcoran and Kirya Dolsman added four aces and the visiting Mustangs (5-1, 9-1) defeated the Hornets (3-2, 4-3) 18-25, 26-24, 25-21, 25-21. The Mustangs had 32 kills en route to the win over the Hornets.