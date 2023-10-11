Tickets on sale for ‘Christmas Eve,’ Ellen Travolta’s final Christmas show at CdA Resort

By Carolyn Lamberson For The Spokesman-Review

After more than a decade, veteran stage, screen and television actor Ellen Travolta is retiring from the holiday show she created at the Coeur d’Alene Resort.

Fans and friends can buy tickets now to the annual cabaret, which runs Thursdays through Sundays, Nov. 24-Dec. 17, in the resort’s Shore Room.

In addition to a selection of stories from area audience members, Travolta is rounding up a list of surprise special guests to join her on stage.

Themed “Christmas Eve,” this year’s show will feature songs, stories, memories and the joy of family. Directed by her longtime friend and collaborator Roger Welch, Travolta will be supported by lead vocalist and pianist Jen Shotwell and Kristina Phillips on bass, as well as a rotating list of guest stars, including her sister Margaret Travolta, daughter Molly Allen, as well as vocalist Ruth Pratt and saxophonist and band leader Craig Catlett.

Tickets are $35 a person and are available online at cdachristmas.com.