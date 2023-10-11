Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Joshua A. Jackson and Amanda S. Conqueringbear, both of Lakewood, Colorado.

Erick O. Quintero and Abigail G. Tash, both of Spokane.

Kaylyn R. Dunn and Paige N. F. Hernandez, both of Spokane.

Frank N. Owens and Lauren A. Richards, both of Spokane.

Allen D. Verhage, of Rockford, and Riley C. Ball, of Spokane.

James G. Laronde and Alexander J. Tulowiecki, both of Burlingame, California.

Pieter A. Tallmadge and Mary M. Gelhausen, both of Spokane.

Brian R. Fugate, of Spokane, and Lorraine A. Anderson, of Deer Park.

Michael J. McNearney and Sydney E. Robinson, both of Spokane.

Johnwin Hanson and Philolynna T. Taidrik, both of Spokane.

John W. Thaemert and Grace I. Martin, both of Deer Park.

Jesse C. Clark, of Medical Lake, and Mariah T. Hargrave, of Spokane.

Jonathan A. Kovach and Casey S. Smith, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Guenther Property Management v. Vincent J. Samuels, restitution of premises.

Black Enterprises LP v. Highline Community Care and Supported Living Inc., restitution of premises.

Jennifer Wilson v. Roy Picou, seeking quiet title.

Rosa Robles v. Anthony Hood, North Town Mall LLC, et al., complaint.

Druscilla Brumfield v. Travelers Insurance Co., complaint for breach of contract, insurance bad faith, IFCA, CPA and negligence.

Tabitha Popejoy v. Christopher Paez and Evergreen State Towing LLC, complaint for damages.

Daniel F. Shirley v. BMW of North America LLC, et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Howell, Catherine S. and Joshua J.

Emery, Michelle R. and Thomas A.

Fleming, Paul R. and Lana R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Louis D. Moran, 23; 28 days in jail with credit given for 28 days served, after being found guilty of second-degree theft.

Marcie R. Kathary, also known as Marcie R. White, 42; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of second-degree organized retail theft and third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Ronald M. Kathary, 37; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of second-degree organized retail theft and third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Shane D. Huntsucker, 55; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree trafficking in stolen property and third-degree malicious mischief.

Patrick Lehman, 33; one month in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Keith Defilippis, 31; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Rodger A. Crain, 49; 25 months in a prison-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Danielle A. Dailey, 34; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Gerald E. Dowe, 47; six days in jail, no valid operating license.

James E. Dunn, 57; 12 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Emilio F. Estrada, 33; 52 days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Mya L. Madplume, 18; 10 days in jail, false statement to a public servant.