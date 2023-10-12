100 years ago in the Inland Northwest: An ‘anti-Catholic society’ with Klan roots set up its first local chapter, and a boat crash on Lake Coeur d’Alene gave recreators ‘their closest squeak with death’

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Spokane launched its own chapter of the National Loyal Orange Institute of the USA, described as an “anti-Catholic society.”

One of its officers was Samuel Carlton, the former “exalted Cyclops” of the Spokane chapter of Ku Klux Klan, and another was R. H. Eddy, the current secretary of the local Klan.

Several of the other officers were prominent Spokane citizens, including the Spokane city treasurer, the commissioner of finance in the Spokane City Council and the former president of Spokane University.

The Orangemen, as they were called, described themselves as a “fraternal organization of Protestants of all nationalities” dedicated to “public schools free from ecclesiastical influence and control,” among other things.

The provision for “disqualification for membership” included the following: “No person who is a Roman Catholic, or who shall educate or cause to be educated his children or any other children in his charge in any Roman Catholic school, convent, nunnery or monastery, shall ever be admitted to membership in the Orange order.”

Habitual drunkards or gamblers were also barred.

The group said it planned to initiate 43 candidates for membership the next day.

