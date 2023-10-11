$1.73-billion Powerball ticket sold in California, second-highest jackpot ever

By Jeremy Childs Los Angeles Times

One California resident is more than a billion dollars richer after winning Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot — a whopping $1.73 billion.

The winning ticket, sold at Midway Market and Liquor in Frazier Park, had the numbers 22, 24, 40, 52 and 64 — plus the Powerball number 10 — to score the jackpot.

The prize marks the second-highest Powerball win in history, after November’s $2.04-billion ticket sold at an Altadena gas station.

It is also the second billion-dollar Powerball jackpot win in California this year, after a $1.08-billion ticket was sold in downtown Los Angeles over the summer. The latter prize remained unclaimed as of Sept. 10.

Should Wednesday’s prize be claimed, the winner will have the chance to choose between a lump sum of $756.6 million or 30 annual installments totaling $1.73 billion, not including taxes.

California lottery officials also reported two runner-up tickets matching all five lottery numbers were sold Wednesday, each qualifying for a prize of $760,111 before taxes. The first was purchased at MLS Mini Mart #2 in Santa Clara, and the second from Atlantic Wine & Spirits in Monterey Park.

The odds of matching all five lottery numbers is 1 in 11.7 million, while the odds of getting all five plus the Powerball is an astronomical 1 in 292 million. The Powerball lottery is available in 45 U.S. states as well as Washington, D.C., and the territories of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.