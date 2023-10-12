Beyoncé and Taylor Swift both at the Grove? The Eras Tour movie premiere was a ‘fairytale’

By Alexandra Del Rosario los angeles times

LOS ANGELES – Beyoncé just made some of Taylor Swift’s wildest dreams come true.

The “Renaissance” artist showed her support for Swift at the premiere of the Eras Tour movie on Wednesday. In a short Instagram video shared late Wednesday evening Swift wrote, “I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce’s influence.”

In the Instagram clip, Swift and Beyoncé – who both serenaded millions of fans this summer with their respective blockbuster tours – are seen posing with a bucket of popcorn in an empty theater. Swift said the “Alien Superstar” singer “taught me and every artist out there to break rules and defy industry norms.”

Wednesday’s Eras movie premiere, which, shut down L.A.’s Grove for a day, was a star-studded event that touted appearances from celebrity Swifties including Maren Morris, Simu Liu, Julia Garner and Karamo Brown. Also descending on the Grove on Wednesday were fans wearing wristbands, sparkly cowboy boots and fringe dresses – and mall owner Rick Caruso.

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” hits theaters Friday and brings Swift’s tour to screen. The Eras Tour launched in March and dominated social media. The tour also saw proposals, cameos and an album reveal.

“I’ve always had fun dong this. I can’t believe I get to do music as a career. That’s crazy,” Swift told her audience on Monday. “I’ve never had this much fun in my life as I have had on the Eras Tour.”

As Swift and Beyoncé both toured this summer, their respective concerts were cultural moments that catered to generations of music lovers. It also didn’t hurt that their concerts made big bucks.

In August, Swift’s 146-date Eras Tour – which included six sold-out shows at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium – was projected to earn $1.3 billion, an average of around $9 million per show. Beyoncé brought in more than $579 million with her 56-date Renaissance world tour, according to Forbes, for an average of just under $10.4 million per show.

The megastars are often both front-runners for top prizes at awards shows including the Grammy Awards and the MTV Video Music Awards, but there’s clearly no bad blood between them. In 2021, Queen Bey even sent Swift a letter celebrating her win at the Grammy Awards.

In her Instagram caption, Swift reflected on Beyoncé’s “generosity of spirit,” resilience and versatility.

“She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale,” Swift said.