Gonzaga to appear on national television nine times during WCC play in 2023-24

Gonzaga’s highly competitive nonconference schedule will put the Bulldogs on national television a handful of times during the months of November and December, but Mark Few’s program will also appear on the ESPN and CBS networks at least 10 times in January, February and March during West Coast Conference play.

Not including the WCC Tournament, seven conference games will appear on ESPN or ESPN2 with another two airing on the CBS Sports Network.

The Bulldogs will open the WCC slate with two home games on KHQ/ROOT against Pepperdine (6 p.m.., Jan. 4) and San Diego (6 p.m., Jan. 6) before traveling to Santa Clara for a nationally-televised game against Santa Clara (TBD, ESPN or ESPN2).

Times and television information for Gonzaga’s Jan. 18 and 20 games at Pepperdine and San Diego haven’t been announced yet, but the Bulldogs will be back on national TV for a Jan. 25 game against San Francisco (6 p.m., ESPN2) at McCarthey Athletic Center.

Gonzaga’s yet to release a tipoff time or television details for a Jan. 27 game at Pacific, but the Bulldogs will follow with five consecutive national TV games, starting with a three-game home WCC swing against Loyola Marymount (8 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2), Saint Mary’s (TBD, ESPN or ESPN2) and Portland (6 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

Gonzaga’s next game, a high-profile nonconference test against Kentucky on Feb. 10, will air on CBS. The Bulldogs and Wildcats will tip off at 1 p.m. Pacific.

The Bulldogs will be back on the CBS network for a Feb. 15 game at Loyola Marymount (6 p.m., CBSSN).

Gonzaga returns home on Feb. 17 to play Pacific (6 p.m. ROOT/KHQ) before traveling for a Feb. 22 game against Portland (TV/tipoff time unavailable).

The WCC regular season schedule closes with three nationally-televised games for Gonzaga, starting with a Feb. 24 home matchup with Santa Clara (8 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2).

The Bulldogs close with a Feb. 29 game against San Francisco at the Chase Center (8 p.m., ESPN2) and a March 2 WCC regular-season finale at Saint Mary’s (7 p.m., ESPN2).

During nonconference play, the Bulldogs play on the ESPN family of networks a total of seven times. That includes three games at the Maui Invitational, a neutral-site game against USC in Las Vegas, a road game at Washington, a neutral game against UConn in Seattle and a home game against San Diego State.