Mudhoney, the godfathers of grunge, are back with ‘Plastic Eternity’ and a sold-out Spokane show

By Ed Condran For The Spokesman-Review

The set was very brief when Mudhoney made its Spokane debut in July 1991 at the Big Dipper.

“Two songs into it (the show), the fire marshal came in and canceled it,” singer-songwriter Mark Arm said. “That was it.”

While that show was short, the band’s career – unlike many of their alt-rock peers – has been long. Mudhoney, which will play Friday at the sold out District Bar, has a dozen albums to draw from with three out of the four original members present.

“I never anticipated that we would still be together in 2023 when we started this band (in 1988),” Arm said. “During my reckless youth, I didn’t think 30 (years in the same band) was a thing. To be together over 30 years later seemed out of reach. I don’t know why. But we made it.”

Fellow Seattle band Nirvana changed the face of music and pop culture, and Pearl Jam and Alice In Chains endure as popular headliners, but Mudhoney are the godfathers of grunge.

The gritty band with a cavalcade of visceral, angst-filled tunes put Seattle’s Sub Pop Records on the map. Mudhoney’s debut, the 1988 EP “Superfuzz Bigmuff” was embraced thanks to such punk-rock anthems as “Touch Me I’m Sick” and “You Got It (Keep It Outta My Face).”

Months before Nirvana exploded through the stratosphere in late 1991, Cameron Crowe’s romantic comedy “Singles” was filmed in Seattle. Citizen Dick, the fictional band fronted by Matt Dillon in the film, parodied “Touch Me I’m Sick” with “Touch Me I’m Dick.”

Writer-director Crowe couldn’t help but tap into Mudhoney, who were the face of the Seattle music scene at the start of the ’90s.

“It was kind of tough to watch that film when it came out,” Arm said. “Seattle was in the background, but the stories weren’t about the music. The only part that was about a band was Matt Dillon’s character. What was done with our song was surreal, but it was just a dumb rom-com.”

Mudhoney, which also includes fellow original members Steve Turner (guitar) and Dan Peters (drums), crafts songs that are rough around the edges but still manage to make a statement. Many of their songs from a generation ago still resonate today.

“F.D.K. (Fearless Doctor Killers),” is a pro-choice tune from 1995 that still has plenty of meaning. “Save the baby/Kill the doctor,” Arm sings.

“Unfortunately that song is still relevant,” Arm said. “It looked like that (‘F.D.K.’) was past its sell date, but people started bombing Planned Parenthood offices and killing abortion doctors again. It’s crazy.”

Arm, 61, still has that snarl that is reminiscent of Iggy Pop, and his bandmates possess considerable energy. “It’s not easy for us since American tours are grueling,” Arm said. “In Europe we can afford to be on a bus and so you spend the time traveling and relaxing. You can check out a town. But in this country we can only afford a van, so we drive for many hours city to city. We sit in one position and lose the feeling in our lower bodies at our age.”

But Mudhoney is out there showcasing its latest album, “Plastic Eternity,” which was released in April. The fresh material is irreverent, fiery and witty, all typical Mudhoney hallmarks.

Mudhoney, which also includes bassist Guy Madisson, doesn’t have the chart success but the band has endless credibility. Mudhoney influenced a myriad of bands and earned the respect of the iconic Sonic Youth, which once covered “Touch Me I’m Sick.”

“It’s been great and it still is,” Arm said. “Otherwise we wouldn’t still be doing this.”