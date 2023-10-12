Prep roundup: Maddie Finnegan helps Gonzaga Prep volleyball sweep CV; Emma Myers leads Ridgeline slowpitch

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A League.

Volleyball GSL 4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep 3, Central Valley 0: Maddie Finnegan had 11 kills and the Bullpups (11-1, 5-1) swept the host Bears (2-9, 2-3) 25-18, 25-20, 25-16. Tatyana Jennings had nine kills for CV.

Mead 3, Lewis and Clark 1: Romy Tyler had 18 kills, Olivia Paul had three aces with 15 digs and the Panthers (9-1, 6-0) beat the visiting Tigers (5-6, 3-2) 25-11, 27-25, 21-25, 25-15. Ellie DeAndre had 11 kills with 14 digs for LC.

Ridgeline 3, University 0: Jane Holley had 16 kills and the Falcons (14-7, 3-2) beat the visiting Titans (6-6, 1-5) 25-13, 25-11,25-17.

Ferris 3, North Central 0: Kennedy Smith had 13 kills and four digs and the visiting Saxons (5-5, 3-2) swept the Wolfpack (3-9, 0-5) 25-19, 25-7, 25-18.

GSL 2A

Shadle Park 3, Clarkston 2: Abbey Flerchinger had 27 kills, Sophia Crone-Johnston added 33 assists and the Highlanders (5-0, 10-0) came from two sets down to close out the visiting Bantams (3-2, 6-6) 12-25, 15-25, 25-17, 25-11, 15-9. Olivia Hustatson had 10 kills for the Bantams.

Pullman 3, Rogers 0: Sophie Armstrong had 10 kills with eight digs and the Greyhounds (7-4, 4-1) swept the visiting Pirates (1-10, 0-5)

West Valley 3, East Valley 0: Tala Gilcrist had nine kills with four aces and the visiting Eagles (6-5, 3-2) beat the Knights (2-9, 1-4) 25-17, 25-19, 25-10.

NEA

Colville 3, Riverside 1: Kayla Bradfield had 14 kills and three blocks and the visiting Crimson Hawks (6-8, 4-6) beat the Rams (2-10, 1-8) 25-20, 25-23, 23-25, 25-12.

Lakeside 3, Newport 0: Avery Haff had nine kills, four aces and five digs and the Eagles (9-3, 8-2) beat the visiting Grizzlies (3-10, 3-6) 25-5, 25-10, 25-11.

Deer Park 3, Medical Lake 1: Colbie Colliver had 14 kills, six aces and three blocks and the host Stags (8-5, 6-4) beat the Cardinals (2-13, 2-8) 25-15, 25-15, 24-26, 25-20.

Girls soccer

GSL 2A

Clarkston 2, Shadle Park 0: Rebecca Skinner scored twice and the visiting Bantams (9-2, 7-1) beat the Highlanders (2-10, 2-6)

NEA

Riverside 1, Colville 0: Madison Swanson scored the go-ahead goal in the 66th minute and the Rams (9-5, 7-3) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (2-11, 2-8).

Lakeside 8, Newport 0: Ayanna Tobeck had two goals, Addison Heffernen added one goal and an assist and the Eagles (8-1, 10-3-1) topped the visiting Grizzlies (3-7, 3-9). Emily Hoffman had 14 saves for Newport.

Deer Park 6, Medical Lake 0: Lucy Lathrop and Rylee Pfeifer scored two goals apiece and the Stags (6-7, 6-4) beat the visiting Cardinals (1-14, 0-10).

Slowpitch softball

Ridgeline 5, Mt. Spokane 0: Emma Myers went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and the Falcons (12-5, 9-3) beat the visiting Wildcats (15-1, 11-1). Kaydin Bradeen went 3 for 3 with a double for the Wildcats.

Ferris 14, Gonzaga Prep 8: Cadence Hyndman went 4 for 5 with two doubles and three RBIs and the visiting Saxons (7-9, 5-7) beat the Bullpups (5-11, 4-8). Zoey Rastall went 3 for 4 with two home runs and three RBIs for G-Prep.