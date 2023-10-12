Saint Mary’s picked ahead of Gonzaga in preseason WCC poll; Zag trio makes preseason all-league team

If Gonzaga was fueled by the No. 2 seed at last year’s WCC Tournament, the Bulldogs should have no trouble summoning motivation when the 2023-24 season opens less than a month from now.

For the first time in six years, WCC coaches chose someone other than Gonzaga to win the conference title, handing Saint Mary’s that honor when the preseason poll and preseason all-league teams were released Thursday morning.

With BYU’s departure from the conference, only nine coaches voted on the preseason poll this season. Saint Mary’s won the preseason vote by a tight margin, with five coaches selecting the Gaels and four selecting the Zags.

All nine votes wet to those two and coaches are unable to vote for their own team, meaning that GU’s Mark Few gave his vote to the Gaels and Saint Mary’s coach Randy Bennett picked the Zags.

Saint Mary’s was last picked to win the regular-season championship in 2017-18. The Bulldogs still won both WCC crowns that year, going 17-1 in the regular season before beating BYU in the WCC Tournament championship game.

San Francisco was selected to finish third by the coaches, followed by Loyola Marymount, Santa Clara, Portland, Pepperdine, Pacific and San Diego.

Predictably, the teams that received all nine votes to win a WCC regular-season title, also combined for a majority of the preseason All-WCC selections.

Fifth-year Gonzaga senior Anton Watson, a Gonzaga Prep, was named to the 10-player All-WCC preseason team, along with teammates Ryan Nembhard and Graham Ike, who transferred from Creighton and Wyoming, respectively.

The Saint Mary’s trio of Aidan Mahaney, Alex Ducas and Mitchell Saxen were named to the preseason all-conference team along with Pepperdine’s Houston Mallette and Jevon Porter, Loyola Marymount’s Keli Leaupepe and Portland’s Tyler Robertson.

After starting all 37 games for a Gonzaga team that reached the Elite Eight last season, Watson entered his name in the NBA Draft but ultimately chose to return to school for his fifth college season.

The forward earned Honorable Mention All-West Coast Conference last season after finishing second in the WCC while shooting 60.8 percent from the field. Watson’s percentage during conference play (64.8) led all WCC players. He averaged a career-best 11.1 points per game during the 2022-23 season and finished with 66 steals, the fourth-most in a single season in program history.

Nembhard, the younger brother of former GU point guard Andrew Nembhard, made 64 starts for Creighton the last two seasons, averaging 12.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists this past season and 11.3 points and 4.4 assists as a freshman.

Ryan helped Creighton advance to the Elite Eight last season, scoring a career-high 30 points with four 3-pointers during a second-round tournament game against Baylor.

A former preseason Mountain West Player of the Year, Ike is still recovering from a foot injury that sidelined him for the Cowboys’ 202-23 season. The Wyoming transfer has participated in preseason practices with Gonzaga this fall, but sat out during the team’s Kraziness in the Kennel scrimmage last Saturday for precautionary reasons.

Ike averaged 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds two seasons ago at Wyoming, helping the Cowboys go 25-9 and make the NCAA Tournament. A 6-foot-9, 255-pound forward, he posted 17 points and nine rebounds in Wyoming’s loss to Indiana in a First Four game two years ago.