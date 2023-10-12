Spokane Chiefs acquire defenseman Layton Feist from Regina

The Spokane Chiefs acquired 2004-born defenseman Layton Feist from the Regina Pats in exchange for 2004-born defenseman Jaren Brinson, a third-round pick in 2024 and a second-round pick in 2025.

“We are excited to add Layton to our team,” Spokane Chiefs general manager Matt Bardsley said. “He is a mobile two-way defenseman who is off to a good start to the season. We feel that he will provide additional offense from the defense position in a variety of ways.”

From Dawson Creek, B.C., Feist was originally drafted by Regina 17th overall in the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft and has played 164 games, including all 68 in the 2022-23 regular season. He has accrued 59 points on 17 goals and 42 assists, including career highs of 6-22-28 in the 2021-22 season. So far this year, Feist has two goals and three assists in eight games played.

Feist is the younger brother of Tyson Feist, a former Chiefs defenseman.

Brinson played 61 games for the Chiefs being acquired from the Winnipeg ICE last season in exchange for defenseman Graham Sward. In 146 career WHL games, he has logged 19 points on five goals and 14 assists.