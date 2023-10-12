Teen sustains non-life-threatening injuries in Audubon/Downriver shooting

A teenager was shot Tuesday night in the Audubon/Downriver Neighborhood, according to Spokane police.

Officers responded shortly after 8 p.m. to the 2400 block of West Garland Avenue for a reported drive-by shooting, said Spokane police Cpl. Nick Briggs, a spokesman for the department.

Briggs said officers found a teen who was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. He declined to identify the age or gender of the teen because they are a minor. He said they were in their late teens.

Briggs said he could not release further details of the shooting, which is under investigation. No arrests have been made.