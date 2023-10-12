The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review seeking Women of the Year nominations for 2023

Front row: NASA astronaut Anne McClain, Sen. Maria Cantwell, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Spokane City Council member Betsy Wilkerson have a group photo taken with this and previous year’s Spokesman-Review Women of the Year recipients during the Northwest Passages Leadership Talks &amp; Space Walks event held, Monday, November 21, 2022, at the Bing Crosby Theater. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review)
From staff reports

The Spokesman-Review is again celebrating remarkable individuals from the Spokane area with its Women of the Year project.

Thanks to support from Bank of America, The Spokesman-Review will profile 10 women this fall in recognition of their work to improve life in the Northwest.

We’re seeking nominations of women who have been leaders in business, politics, art, social services, philanthropy or activism.

Please fill out our form at spokesman.com/women-of-the-year if you know of someone deserving recognition. Deadline to submit is Oct. 28.