100 years ago in Spokane: One doctor went down for prescribing morphine to a known addict, and another made some controversial claims about the origins of cancer

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Dr. W.D. Valentine, 73, one of “Spokane’s oldest practicing physicians,” was convicted of two counts of violating federal narcotics laws when he sold morphine to a local addict.

Federal agents provided marked money to Ted Meadows, a “drug addict and police character,” and sent him in to Dr. Valentine’s office to buy morphine. Meadows emerged with 54 grains.

The agents then found the marked money in Dr. Valentine’s possession. The doctor’s defense was that he was treating Meadows for drug addiction and other ailments.

The district attorney urged leniency in sentencing because of Dr. Valentine’s “enviable reputation.” The judge agreed and sentenced him to only 60 days in prison and a $300 fine. The maximum penalty could have been 10 years in prison.

From the medical beat: Dr. Frederick Epplen told a meeting of the Spokane Red Cross that cancer was one of the leading causes of death among women.

He said that 12.5% of women over 40 die of cancer. He also said recent studies confirmed that some persons inherit a susceptibility to cancer. He also predicted that “the time will come when it may be eliminated.”

Some of his remarks strike today’s ears as dubious. He said some people were so susceptible that “a hail stone on the head might start the disease.” He also believed that cancer could be avoided “through proper mating.”

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1943: Italy declares war on former Axis partner Germany.