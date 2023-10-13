18-year-old shooter’s girlfriend also charged in shooting that left two other teens injured

A second teenager has been charged in relation to a shooting that left two teens injured inside a car going from Northern Quest Resort and Casino to Spokane this summer.

Chenoa Fairbanks, 18, made her first appearance Friday in Spokane County Superior Court for two counts of first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and second-degree arson. Christian Proctor, an 18-year-old who was dating Fairbanks, was charged with the same crimes in August.

Nine people, including Fairbanks, Proctor and the two gunshot victims, were traveling the morning of Aug. 2 on West Mission Road in a white GMC Yukon, according to court documents.

During the ride, Proctor and one of the teens, a 15-year-old, started arguing, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in documents. Proctor pulled out a handgun and fired at the 15-year-old, striking him and an 18-year-old woman in the car.

The driver of the Yukon, also a minor, pulled the vehicle over when the shooting started, and everyone, except the two defendants got out of the car, detectives said in documents. Proctor and Fairbanks drove away in the Yukon, which didn’t belong to them.

Proctor crashed the Yukon into a ditch but continued to flee, documents say. He eventually parked the Yukon outside the Copper River apartment complex, 2865 W. Elliott Drive, minutes after the shooting.

Fairbanks removed a cellphone, believed to belong to one of the victims, from the vehicle and smashed it on the ground, likely to destroy evidence of the alleged crimes, detectives wrote.

Proctor and Fairbanks reached back inside the Yukon, rummaged inside the car and walked away. Smoke then started to billow out of the car, and it was soon engulfed in flames.

Detectives said it appeared the defendants set the fire to destroy evidence.

Fairbanks and Proctor remained in the Spokane County Jail Friday on a $250,000 bond. Fairbanks is set for an arraignment Oct. 24 and Proctor is scheduled for trial Jan. 29.