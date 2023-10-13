Frontier Behavioral Health names interim CEO

Frontier Behavioral Health has appointed an interim CEO to step into the role formerly held by Jeff Thomas, who died unexpectedly from respiratory complications in August.

Kelli Miller, chief administrative officer at Frontier, was selected for the position by the mental health care provider’s board of directors on Tuesday while a national search for a permanent replacement is conducted.

Miller said the organization has faced a significant loss since the death of Thomas, whom she considered a mentor.

“I hope my experience, knowledge and dedication to community behavioral health will allow me to continue Jeff Thomas’ legacy in a way that honors him,” Miller said.

Miller has served in a variety of administrative roles with the agency, starting with Family Service Spokane before it merged with Spokane Mental Health to form Frontier in 2011.

“Over Kelli’s 24 years of employment with FBH, she has developed a deep knowledge of operations, contracts, compliance, billing and reporting requirements, behavioral health regulations, and licensing,” board president Mary Giannini said in a statement. “In addition, Kelli oversees several client facing programs and has more than 150 employees in her reporting chain. She also has an active role in FBH’s consumer advisory board and worked closely with Jeff Thomas to create and foster partnerships with community providers and networks.”

Giannini said the board is in the process of identifying an external recruiting firm to assist with a national search for a permanent CEO and, along with the executive leadership team, is committed to a thorough vetting process.