Rep. Jim Jordan wins GOP speaker nomination

By Mary Ellen McIntire CQ-Roll Call

WASHINGTON — House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan became Republicans’ nominee for speaker Friday, winning a secret ballot election against Georgia Rep. Austin Scott, a last-minute entrant into the race.

The 124-81 vote came after Jordan, a founder of the House Freedom Caucus who became an ally of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy in recent years, lost an internal House Republican conference vote to Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana earlier this week.

Scalise withdrew his name late Thursday because several Republicans wouldn’t support him as the nominee, depriving him of enough votes to be elected by a majority of the full House. Jordan, R-Ohio, announced Friday morning he would again seek the party’s nomination.

It wasn’t immediately clear when Republicans would bring Jordan’s nomination to the floor for a vote, but at least one lawmaker said it could slip until after the weekend. Some GOP lawmakers have left town amid the protracted battle to succeed McCarthy, R-Calif., and some members cited attendance concerns Friday given the House’s narrow party split.

Now, Jordan faces the same challenge Scalise did: whether he can earn the support of 217 Republicans needed to win a floor vote. It’s not clear whether he’ll be able to do so, especially with raw feelings throughout the conference after another chaotic week.

Jordan’s victory Friday was just a little larger than Scalise’s 113-99 win on Wednesday, which portends trouble on the floor for the Ohioan just it did for Scalise.

“I’m concerned that we had a bunch of Jordan supporters that refused to help out Steve yesterday after Steve rightfully won. It’s not right. It’s a violation of our rules. And when you reward bad behavior, you get more of it. So I struggle with that,” said Nebraska GOP Rep. Don Bacon, who didn’t say if he would support Jordan before the vote on Friday.

Some of Scalise’s vocal supporters were also still smarting from his withdrawal on Friday. One Scalise ally, Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan, said he didn’t believe Jordan could get to 217 votes and that a quick turnaround to considering his bid was unfair to any challengers.

“I like Jim, but I just think that Steve got a raw deal,” Buchanan said. “I think he’s worked hard, he’s earned it and I think if (Jordan) would’ve given him a little bit more support – that really changed my mind a little bit on Jim Jordan.”

Still, Jordan’s backers projected confidence he could lock down the conference’s support.

And in a potential move to show broader support among different factions of the GOP, Reps. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota, the Main Street Caucus chair; Kevin Hern of Oklahoma, leader of the conservative Republican Study Committee; and Nicole Malliotakis of New York were set to give nominating speeches for Jordan before Friday’s vote, according to a source familiar with the plans.

Scott, a last-minute addition who announced he would run for speaker only hours before the vote on Friday, had also said he would vote against Jordan for speaker.

“If we’re going to be the majority party we need to act like it,” Scott told reporters. “I care more about the conference and us doing our job than I care about who the speaker is.”

“When I woke up this morning I had no intentions of doing this,” he added, noting that he hadn’t whipped his bid. “But I believe if we as Republicans are going to be the majority, we have to do the right things the right way and we’re not doing that right now.”

Republicans met earlier Friday to consider potential rule changes for how they would elect a speaker, but two proposals were rejected and two others weren’t officially offered. But some members have said they want a speaker nominee to secure the needed 217 votes behind closed doors to avoid the 15 rounds of voting it took McCarthy to become speaker in January.

(CQ-Roll Call staff writers Aidan Quigley, Ellyn Ferguson, David Lerman and Laura Weiss contributed to this report.)