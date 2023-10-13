Parker McCollum is the first of a coming wave of country singers who will play Spokane Arena in 2024

By Ed Condran The Spokesman-Review

Parker McCollum’s concert January 18 at the Spokane Arena is the first of several big country shows slated for the 12,500-capacity venue in 2024.

Tickets for McCollum’s “Burn It Down Tour” go on sale October 20 at 10 a.m. via TicketsWest.com

Tickets range from $24.50 to $84.50.

McCollum, 31, crafts country tunes that have a rocking edge. The emerging recording artist from Austin will throw down an ale, but he doesn’t write bro-country beer anthems. McCollum doesn’t pen tunes about trucks either and avoids cliches.

The suburban Houston native writes songs that are deep and catchy. McCollum is adept at capturing relationships. He has a touch with romantic songs such as “To Be Loved By You” and “Love You Like That.”

His tunes inspired by relationships cut to the core. But that’s in part due to the influence of the songs he was raised with while growing up during the 2000s. McCollum’s mother listened to Johnny Cash, George Strait and The Judds.

Like many of his country peers, McCollum was a prominent high school athlete, but he found his calling in the studio and on the stage.

The charismatic McCollum is an engaging performer who lives in the moment onstage. Expect tickets to move quickly.