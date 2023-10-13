Teacher killed in France school stabbing, suspect in custody

dpa

PARIS — A man has killed one person in a stabbing at a high school in northern France, authorities said on Friday.

French broadcaster BFMTV said the victim was a teacher, and one other person was injured. The channel reported the man was heard shouting “God is great” before carrying out his attack.

The perpetrator was detained by the police, French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin announced.

President Emmanuel Macron said he was traveling to the scene. The parliament in Paris broke off its session and Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne cancelled a scheduled trip.

Police in the city of Arras said the situation was under control and there was no longer any danger. No pupils were injured, BFMTV reported.

The motivation for the attack was still unclear, police said. However, the anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office has taken over the investigation.

The attacker and his brother, who was also detained, are said to be from Chechnya, the newspaper Le Figaro reported, citing Interior Ministry sources.