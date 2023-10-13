Things to watch: Quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix lead prolific offenses for Washington, Oregon

By Mike Vorel Seattle Times

No. 8 Oregon (5-0) at No. 7 Washington (5-0)

Kickoff: 12:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Husky Stadium

TV: ABC

Radio: SportsRadio 93.3-FM KJR

Latest line: Huskies by 3

UW key players

• QB Michael Penix Jr.: 74.7% completions, 1,999 receiving yards, 16 pass TD, two INT

• WR Jalen McMillan: 20 catches, 311 receiving yards, three receiving TD, one rush TD

• LB Edefuan Ulofoshio: 27 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one INT, one pass breakup

• CB Jabbar Muhammad: 11 tackles, two TFL, two PBU, one sack, one INT

UO key players

• QB Bo Nix: 80.4% completions, 1,459 passing yards, 15 pass TD, one INT, 87 rush yards, one rush TD

• RB Bucky Irving: 393 rushing yards, 7.9 yards per carry, four rush TD, 137 receiving yards

• DB Tysheem Johnson: 30 tackles, two TFL, two PBU, one sack

• DE Jordan Burch: 15 tackles, six TFL, three sacks

Heisman time?

UW quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon quarterback Bo Nix have both played like Heisman Trophy front-runners in their teams’ undefeated starts. Both were also at their best in the Huskies’ 37-34 win over the Ducks last fall – with Penix throwing for 408 yards and two touchdowns and Nix adding 279 passing yards, 55 rushing yards and three total TDs. In a quarterback-stuffed college football season – featuring Penix, Nix, USC’s Caleb Williams, North Carolina’s Drake Maye, etc. – these are the stages and games that ultimately sit atop a signal caller’s resume. Which quarterback will lift his team on national television, in the first matchup of two Pac-12 teams 5-0 or better since 2004? Which will position his program for a College Football Playoff run by dispatching his greatest rival? If Penix is indeed the premier player in college football, he’ll show it on Saturday.

Slowing the run

Nix has been unbelievably efficient this season, leading the nation in completion percentage (80.4%) while ranking fifth in pass efficiency rating (184.70), fifth in interceptions (one) and eighth in passing touchdowns (15). But don’t get it twisted: The Ducks’ ground game is even more dangerous. Oregon’s 7.06 yards per carry leads the nation by a wide margin, and the Ducks sit fifth in rushing touchdowns (16) and eighth in yards per game (227.2). Running backs Bucky Irving (393 yards, 7.9 yards per carry, four TD) and James Jordan (297, 8.7, seven) and Nix (87, 4.6, one) have all proven effective options. With the status of starting defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa unclear, can UW – which ranks seventh in the Pac-12 in rushing defense (121.6 yards allowed per game) and eighth in opponent yards per carry (3.78) – rise to the occasion?

Playing clean

There are 133 teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision, the highest division of college football. Entering the week, Washington ranks 133rd in penalty yards per game (94.2). The Huskies sit tied for second to last in penalties per game as well (8.8). Those deficiencies are difficult to explain for a veteran UW team in the second year of its offensive and defensive systems. But the Ducks haven’t fared much better, ranking 108th in penalties per game (7.2) and 111th in penalty yards per game (64). The Huskies simply aren’t good enough to overcome Oregon … as well as themselves. To win, a reconfigured offensive line must minimize holding calls and the entire team must keep its cool in a rivalry game. UW must keep it clean.

Vorel’s prediction

ESPN “College GameDay” is in town for the first collision of top-10 teams in the 123-year history of the UW-Oregon rivalry. The game will also be nationally broadcast on ABC. For UW, at least, regular-season football games don’t get any bigger. But how will the Huskies handle it? Theoretically, a program with a veteran core – Penix, Edefuan Ulofoshio, Bralen Trice, Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan, Jack Westover, Dillon Johnson – should be well suited for such a spotlight. Better yet, the Huskies know they can beat Oregon after doing so a year ago. But after skating through a modestly challenging early season schedule, it’s time for Kalen DeBoer and Co. to show they’re worthy of their ranking and reputation. In an offensive slugfest similar to last fall’s Husky upset, Washington will find another late score to sneak away with a win. Final score: Huskies 37, Ducks 34