Week 7 prep football roundup: Jack Paridon leads Lewis and Clark in crucial GSL victory; West Valley stays unbeaten in 2A league games

Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A League.

Jack Paridon led the way as Lewis and Clark scored a crucial league victory and boosted its odds of reaching the postseason. Paridon finished 8-of-16 passing for 70 yards with two touchdowns and the Tigers (4-3, 3-3) beat Mead (3-4, 3-3) at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Roman Saleki carried 19 times for 99 yards and a TD for LC, which takes a one-game lead over Central Valley with two to play for the second GSL 4A district playoff spot.

Two GSL 4A teams make the postseason this year. The champion, Gonzaga Prep, hosts the third seed from the Columbia Basin Big 9, while second place hosts the Mid-Columbia Conference third-place team in the Tuesday play-in game.

Mead’s Keegan Mallon rushed for touchdowns of 51, 4 and 1 yards.

GSL 2A

West Valley 34, North Central 0: Parker Munns had 148 receiving yards and caught three touchdown passes to lead the Eagles (6-1, 4-0) to a victory over the visiting Wolfpack (0-7, 0-5). Ethan Turley threw two TD passes and added a 10-yard scoring run for WV.

Rogers 27, East Valley 7: Ja’Shon Moore had seven receptions for 107 yards with three touchdowns and the visiting Pirates (5-2, 2-2) took down the Knights (2-5, 1-3). Rogers’ Aaron Kinsey returned the second-half kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown.

Clarkston 34, Pullman 27: Carter Steinwand connected with Hayden Line on a go-ahead 19-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter and the Bantams (5-2, 4-1) edged the visiting Greyhounds (2-5, 1-3). Steinwand rushed for 88 yards with three short touchdowns and finished 24-of-34 passing for 269 yards.

NEA

Freeman 26, Riverside 24: Luke Whitaker found Vance Coyner for a go-ahead 35-yard touchdown pass and the Scotties (5-2, 3-1) came from behind to beat the visiting Rams (3-4, 2-2). Whitaker finished with three passing TDs and 25-yard scoring run. Jake Gaffney had two rushing touchdowns and a field goal for Riverside.

Deer Park 34, Newport 27: Aidan Martin rushed 43 times for 320 yards with four touchdowns, including a go-ahead 45-yard score in the fourth quarter, and the Stags (4-3, 2-2) edged the visiting Grizzlies (3-4, 2-3). Hank Kirkwood threw two TD passes and ran for two, while Tony Hoffman caught seven passes for 172 with two TDs for Newport.

Lakeside 49, Medical Lake 2: The visiting Eagles (6-0, 4-0) beat the Cardinals (0-7, 0-5). Details were unavailable.

Nonleague

Ferris 34, Pasco 12: Fareed Lawal had three rushing touchdowns and the visiting Saxons (2-5) defeated the Bulldogs (2-5). Teddy Osborne added a touchdown pass and run for Ferris.

Shadle Park 33, Colville 0: Nic Tilton carried 24 times for 157 yards with two touchdowns and the Highlanders (6-1) shut out the Crimson Hawks (4-3) at ONE Spokane Stadium. Shadle QB Kaden Hooper went 13 of 25 for 134 yards with a touchdown pass, rushed for 88 yards and returned an interception 48 yards for a score.

Northwest Christian 76, Tonasket 0: Titus Spuler threw five touchdown passes and ran for another as the host Crusaders (7-0) defeated the Tigers (1-6). Jaxson Hamilton had three scoring runs, Asher West had two TD passes and Ryan Waters scored on a rush, catch and kickoff return.