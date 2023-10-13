WWU, Bellingham schools issue statements on campus social media post and Israeli crisis

By Robert Mittendorf Bellingham Herald

BELLINGHAM — Western Washington University has issued a statement about the current war between Israel and Hamas, and acknowledged that its Ethnic Student Center erred in sharing the Arab Student Association’s social media post that distorted historical facts and justified the Oct. 7 massacre of Israeli civilians, including small children and infants.

WWU President Sabah Randhawa didn’t address the content of the Instagram post made Tuesday by the Arab Student Association, which falsely claimed that Israel has “occupied” Palestine for 75 years and referred to Hamas as “resistance fighters.”

Randhawa said student organizations are allowed to speak for themselves, even if the content of their speech is false or objectionable. But university departments are not, he said.

“The (Ethnic Student Center’s) Instagram post was immediately removed as soon as our staff became aware of the situation, but unfortunately and regrettably, this did not happen before many inside and outside of our community saw the post,” Randhawa said in the statement, which was posted online.

“We want to be clear: A student group has the right to speak for itself, but no group speaks for the university or its leadership. We will also ensure that all staff understand their responsibilities and obligations when using university resources and communicating on behalf of university offices and departments,” he said.

Several campus student groups, and two other university departments — the College of Business and Economics, and the Fellowship Office — added “likes” to the Arab students’ post.

The College of Business and Economics and most student groups removed their support by Friday.

But the Fellowship Office, which provides students with information about ways to fund their academic studies, has let its support remain.

In all, the Arab Student Association’s post had received nearly 400 “likes” by Friday morning.

Persistent antisemitism on campus

Several Jewish students told The Bellingham Herald they feel unsafe on campus because of repeated antisemitic incidents and personal slights.

A 2021 survey by the Anti-Defamation League and Hillel International found that nearly one-third of Jewish college students nationwide said they had experienced antisemitism in the past year.

“To be sure, criticism and debate over the policies of the state of Israel, just like criticism of the policies and actions of any country, is part of a healthy campus ecosystem. The First Amendment protects the right to boycott, as well as the right to engage in harsh and divisive rhetoric. Undoubtedly, one can criticize Israel’s leaders and actions without being antisemitic,” ADL Director Jonathan Greenblatt wrote in a Sept. 24 opinion article for CNN.

Statements about Gaza war

Apart from the Arab Student Association’s social media post, both WWU and Bellingham Public Schools issued statements about the terror attack and Israel’s military response.

Both focused on empathy for the victims of war.

“We are saddened by the horrific violence taking place in Israel and Gaza and the atrocities that are being committed, including the senseless loss of civilian life. Even though the conflict is occurring on the other side of the globe, its impacts are being felt locally in our communities. We have many students, faculty, staff, alumni, and other community members who are directly or indirectly impacted by the conflict. Please know that we acknowledge your pain and hurt, and your safety remains paramount to us,” Randhawa said.

In a statement at the district website, Bellingham schools Superintendent Greg Baker recognized that many people in the community are suffering emotionally.

“We know there are staff, students and families in our community who are impacted by the war in Israel and Gaza. When war and conflict happen in the world, it affects us all in different ways, especially if we are in crisis, have experienced trauma or are feeling depleted or stressed,” Baker said.

The Bellingham Herald recently reported on an antisemitic incident at Bellingham High, and Baker said that such hate is unacceptable.

“In Bellingham, we strive to have a safe and welcoming community with a culture of belonging for all. It is acceptable that we as individuals hold different opinions about the war and complex history of Israel and Palestine, but antisemitic or Islamophobic speech or acts will never be tolerated in our district,” he said.

History of conflict

Jewish interest in a return to their ancestral homeland grew in the late 1800s, spurred by rising antisemitism across Europe, Africa and Asia, and a series of civilian massacres that culminated with the Nazi Holocaust of 1933-45.

The U.N. established both Israel and Palestine in 1947, partitioning their shared homeland into Jewish and Arab states. Israel accepted the plan and declared its independence in 1948, which led to an attack by Arab armies that included Egypt, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

Israel, which at the time had no international allies and was under a weapons embargo, won that war 75 years ago.

Palestinian Arabs were left with a much smaller territory that included the West Bank and Gaza. Israel captured and occupied East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza, along with the Golan Heights and the Sinai, after the 1967 Six-Day War, when it defeated the combined armies of eight Arab states.

Israel returned the Sinai to Egypt in 1982 in return for recognition as a state and withdrew from Gaza in 2005, evicting Jews who had settled there. But it has retained the Golan and the West Bank, where the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has imposed harsh restrictions on Palestinian residents and begun to expand Jewish settlements over the past two decades.

That crackdown in the West Bank has drawn international criticism, alleging human rights violations and war crimes by the Israeli Defense Forces.