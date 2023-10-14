Difference makers: Arizona freshman QB Noah Fifita plays like a veteran in rout of Washington State

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Noah Fifita

In his third start, the Wildcats’ freshman quarterback looked like a veteran. Fifita completed 34 of 43 passes for 342 yards en route to his first win as Arizona’s quarterback. Fifita, who took over starting duties late last month in place of the injured Jayden de Laura, guided scoring drives on eight of Arizona’s 11 possessions.

Jonah Coleman

Arizona’s tailback broke free for a 69-yard reception on Arizona’s first possession and finished off the drive with a short touchdown. Coleman started quickly, and was a thorn in WSU’s side throughout the game. The sophomore rushed for 70 yards and three touchdowns on 11 attempts, and added 98 yards on four receptions.

Tetairoa McMillan

The Wildcats’ receiver didn’t have the most productive game, recording 68 yards on seven receptions, but he made several key catches to keep drives alive. McMillan converted four first downs. He made two big catches on third downs during possessions that ended with scores.

Turning point

Facing a 16-point deficit early in the third quarter, the Cougars needed a score to stay alive. Instead, quarterback Cameron Ward tossed an interception. Fifita engineered a 16-play, 60-yard touchdown drive to put the Wildcats up 30-6, effectively putting away WSU.